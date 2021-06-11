From Dancing With The Stars to Disenchanted: John Nolan cast in Disney blockbuster

News continues to filter in about the filming of Disenchanted, the Disney blockbuster currently undergoing production around Ireland.

The latest on-set post isn’t from Patrick Dempsey, however.

John Nolan of Dancing With Stars has apparently been cast as a dancer in the film and took to Instagram to confirm that he was working on the Enchanted sequel last week.

“Very excited and grateful to get to work with this insanely talented group of people #disenchanted #disney,” he wrote under a group photo posted a few days later.

The dancers have been rehearsing all week. Picture: John Nolan via Instagram.

His posts have hundreds of likes, with fans and friends such as James Patrice taking to the comment section to post messages of excitement.

By the looks of Nolan's Instagram account, the dancers have been rehearsing all week. They'll be filming alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names in coming weeks, such as Dempsey and Amy Adams, who have both been travelling around Ireland filming since last month.

John Nolan shared this snap from rehearsals on Instagram last week. Picture: John Nolan via Instagram.

John Nolan has performed on every season of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars since the series first aired, partnering with Teresa Mannion in 2017, Deirdre O’Kane in 2018, and winning the competition with Mairéad Ronan in 2019. He also danced with Mary Kennedy on the series last year.

The Kilkenny native is both a national ballroom and showdancing champion, making him the perfect candidate for a role in Disenchanted, which issued open casting calls for dancers last January.