PJ Gallagher: 'We've all had too much time in our heads over the last while'

PJ Gallagher is helping to promote Men’s Health Week, which starts on June 14, by calling on men around Ireland to make their health a priority in life.

“Traditionally, we're fairly bad about looking after our own health. Around 41% of men get health problems and do nothing about it, or like me, they'll save up their problems to eventually go to their GP with all of them. We don't seem to think our problems are serious,” he says. "I think when you tell a man to look after his health he'll go to the gym or drink less but you have to act if you don't feel well."

The comedian and actor has partnered with Lloyds Pharmacy to spread the word about its free men’s health check service, which is available in all Llyods locations.

"Whether it’s problems with your mood, a skin condition, erectile dysfunction,- whatever it is, just make sure to go in. It's not going to cost you anything. Whatever the problem is, it's nothing to be embarrassed about. That ten seconds of what you think is embarrassment will be so worth it for the peace of mind,” says the 46 year old.

"Especially when it comes to mental health. We've all had too much time in our heads over the last while. A lot of people don't know where to go but there are trained people in pharmacies that will point you in the right direction and that's a good thing to know."

What shape are you in?

I was doing well with training but the last six months I let it fall off. I think the pandemic finally started to win. But I'm still reasonably fit. I cycle a lot and I have a gym class booked now that they’re open again.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I'm very good with routine. I'm the type of person who can eat the same thing for days and not get bored, a bit like a dog. I cook everything now as well, which I had never done in my life before March last year, and I love it.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

If I'm ever going to splurge it would be on breakfast. I have no problem having two sausage rolls and a Dairy Milk bar of chocolate for breakfast on a Sunday.

What would keep you awake at night?

I worry about everything. Everything can be totally fine and I'll still go to bed wondering when it will fall apart. Everything from Bohemians losing a cup game to the pandemic would keep me awake.

How do you relax?

Riding motorcycles. It's as close to meditation as I can get.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Eric Cantona and Valentino Rossi. I love those big attitudes they have. They’re the kind of people who have the ability to walk into any place as if they own it.

What’s your favourite smell?

The Manhattan popcorn factory in Finglas.

When is the last time you cried?

When my mam got her vaccine. It was a very emotional day because she's 83 and couldn't see her grandkids for so long. Everyone in the family broke down when she finally got it. Before that, it was the last time Dublin won the All Ireland.

What traits do you least like in others?

I hate people who don’t tell you stuff straight out. Just tell me what you think, I’ll be alright.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’d like a bit more confidence. I always worry about letting people down as well and that clouds too many things.

Do you pray?

I don’t know who I’m praying to or what I’m praying for but I do it every day.

What would cheer up your day?

I can't wait to get a sneaky pint on my own. It's such a simple pleasure, just sitting at a bar and having a pint alone. I always feel like I'm cheating the world when I do it.

What quote inspires you most and why?

"Critics don't count." It was one thing I used to push through my head when I was doing stand up.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Dalymount Park. The amount of excitement building for the next Friday night with those lights on, hearing people sing and watching the team walk out on the pitch. I'm getting emotional thinking about it.