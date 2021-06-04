Ready for the Weekend: Gigs, cocktails, and the best ready-to-cook pizza bases

Happy Friday everyone and *hold in excitement* Happy Pride month AND Happy national donut day! What a day.

We got a taste of the good life last Sunday and it seems some June-worthy weather is finally coming our way. Maybe celebrate with one of Cork's best iced coffees or order a cocktail kit to your door.

It's also about time fire up the barbecue for Colm O'Gorman's perfect steak recipe. Make sure to get your hand on a doughnut too for the day that's in it. Here are Ireland's top spots.

Over here, you can find us dreaming about these amazing sky pools from around the world. Soon, my friends, soon.

News of the week

Darragh McKiernan preparing the outdoor dining area at the Castleknock Hotel. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

It's all happening. Outdoor dining is gearing up to reopen and it's been a joy to see people peeking out from hotel windows over the past two days. They look like the happiest people alive. If you're also feeling extraordinarily jealous, here are 10 of Tom Breathnach's best staycation destinations.

In other news, we were delighted here at the lifestyle desk to hear that Vicky Phelan has been given the go-ahead for a well-deserved trip home.

WFH struggles

If you're feeling a little overwhelmed at work or in life at the moment, congratulations, you are human. This article on how to prioritise your own needs is a lifesaver.

We're also loving these therapeutic bubble wrap toys that you've probably seen on Tiktok for destressing and Liz Connor covers back pain reliefs here if that kitchen chair is really getting old.

What to cook this weekend

Roz Crowley revied eight different ready to cook pizza bases this week. Sometimes when the sun is out, the last thing you want to do is slave over a stove. Try one of these top 8 easy pizza bases reviewed by Roz Crowley. Need a pizza oven? Got you covered.

If you are up for making an outdoor feast, how do flatbreads, cous cous salad, and ice cream cookie sandwiches sound?

Pair your creations with one of Leslie Williams' favourite wines for a barbecue.

Culture corner

James Vincent McMorrow will play a highly anticipated gig on June 10. Picture: Ruth Medjber Concerts are slowly making their way back, with a test event taking place on June 10 featuring none other than James Vincent McMorrow and a lucky number of ticket holders. Des O' Driscoll has more here.

If you missed out on tickets, Mike McGrath-Bryan has a great round-up of other gigs to book here. I personally just booked tickets to see Sorcha Richardson in September and can say there is no feeling like it.

On the small screen, people have been raving about a mayor of some sort? Read Jennifer Stevens' review of the Mare of Easttown finale here.

Reasons to get your headphones on: DMX's final album, another excellent Ask Audrey, and Spotify: For the Record's latest episode, which goes behind the scenes of the creation of Spotify Singles with Ed Sheeran, Jon Batiste, and Nina Nesbitt.

Picks of the week

Some of the Pride merch starting to hit shelves is...underwhelming we'll say. But the new rainbow toothbrush from Spotlight got us.

M&S has an adorable folding picnic blanket on sale for €13 at the moment that we're dying to get our hands on.

I started knitting last month. I've done about two rows, but I'm obsessed with my beginners kit from Calm Club.

In our shopping baskets this week: KDK's new range of silk eye masks and PJs. Luxurious, and Irish.

Treat of the week: Hungry Crow's chocolate-covered dates. Find these guys at Cork farmers' markets and from Neighbourfood.

Follow of the week: Rickey Thompson's Instagram page is the energy we all need this month.

Laughter is the best medicine

You know we can't overlook the Uncle Joey memes. Find our top ten here.