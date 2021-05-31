Making Cents: Have you backed up your phone? It's crucial to keep it safe from hackers 

Cyber crime and data security are hot topics in Ireland right now. As the affects of the major attack on the HSE continue to be felt, warnings of scam calls and other fraud attempts are pinging around WhatsApp groups and across social media.

Urban Schrott, IT Security & Cybercrime Analyst with ESET Ireland says people are right to be concerned about their online safety and recommends a number of simple actions to protect their data.

Antivirus software is a necessity and people need to think further than their desktop or laptop computers.

“By now, most people have antivirus software,” he says. “Those that don’t, absolutely should.

“Interestingly, most people don’t have any on their mobile devices. But they do use these mobile devices for pretty much everything.”

The fact that most people have their email account on their phone makes it an ideal gateway for attack.

“A lot of people, when they log in to various things, they log in with their gmail account,” Mr Schrott says. “If you lose a password you click reset my password and where is it sent? You gmail account. All someone has to do is access your gmail and then they have access to all your other things that you log into with gmail.

“So if you have it on your mobile device but your mobile device isn’t protected, it is much easier for the cyber criminals to try and hack your android device or iPhone device and get to your gmail, than it is for them to hack your laptop.

Your gmail is the gateway and cyber criminals know people don’t have any protection on their mobile devices.

Antivirus software for mobiles is available from Mr Schrott’s company ESET Ireland and other providers.

He highlights that freezing or locking your data is usually the final step in an attack. Before this, several other steps have to happen, and it normally begins with the subject of the attack being sent something disguised to encourage people to click a link or download an attachment.

“So the first thing is to be very mindful of anything that comes in - into the mailbox or into their text messages or the social media messages,” he says. “It usually has a call to action, a link to click or attachment.”

He warns that if one person is compromised, criminals may then use that person’s accounts to get to all their contacts so be watchful for strange messages, particularly with links, from friends. With email, people tend to trust emails that purport to come from major brands and business names they will recognise. Cyber criminals will send something that will look familiar, with correct logo and branding.

Mr Schrott says the simplest way to ensure you don’t have to pay to get your data back is to back it up.

“If you have all your data backed up then you can just reinstall your software and restore your personal data from the back ups. Then the cyber criminals really don’t have any leverage over you are you’re not put in a situation where you are considering if you should pay the ransom for your data.”

“Similarly, if your phone is fully backed up your can restore factory settings and download all your data again if you are subject to an attack. There is software available, you can download an app that backs up data for you, and if you are unsure you can ring your [mobile] provider or where you got your phone, or your local computer store, they will all be able to suggest options. Most are free.”

“You can have [the backed up data] in the cloud or on an external hard drive, there are many ways of setting it up. It can be completely automatic so you don’t have to do anything, it works in the background. It can save a lot of headaches.

If you do fall victim to an attack, Mr Schrott does not recommend paying any ransom. He says paying the ransom not only means success for the criminals, ensuring they continue, but there are also no guarantees you will get your data back.

Finally, Mr Schrott recommends keeping up-to-date about what scams are doing the rounds.

Cool treats

After a miserably wet few weeks, the sunshine of recent days has us dreaming of a hot summer ahead.

Right on time, Aldi's Specialbuy range going on sale this Sunday includes an ice cream maker at a bargain price.

As the retailer asks, who needs an ice cream van when you have your own ice cream maker?

On sale for €34.99, the Ambiano Ice Cream Maker will allow you to make soft ice-cream in approximately 15-25 minutes.

The detachable quick freeze bowl has a capacity of one litre and goes into the freezer for 24 hours ahead of use. The machine is 20 x 29.5 x 40.8cm (approx.), has slip resistant rubber feet and comes with a three-year warranty.

On sale in Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday June 6.