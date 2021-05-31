Making Cents: Have you backed up your phone? It's crucial to keep it safe from hackers 

After a miserably wet few weeks, the sunshine of recent days has us dreaming of a hot summer ahead.
Right on time, Aldi's Specialbuy range going on sale this Sunday includes an ice cream maker at a bargain price.
As the retailer asks, who needs an ice cream van when you have your own ice cream maker?
On sale for €34.99, the Ambiano Ice Cream Maker will allow you to make soft ice-cream in approximately 15-25 minutes.
The detachable quick freeze bowl has a capacity of one litre and goes into the freezer for 24 hours ahead of use. The machine is 20 x 29.5 x 40.8cm (approx.), has slip resistant rubber feet and comes with a three-year warranty.
On sale in Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday June 6.