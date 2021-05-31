'Didn't I warn ye?': 10 of the best Uncle Joey memes

You may have come across last week’s Friends: The Reunion episode, but if you haven’t yet heard of ‘The One Where Ireland Claims Joey’, Twitter is beckoning.
Matt LeBlanc got more than he bargained for during the reunion show, where he donned a short sleeved button-up shirt that soon led him to be christened Joey Bán - Ireland’s favourite uncle.
It didn’t take long for Irish Twitter users to do their thing after spotting a crossed-armed LeBlanc smiling over his shoulder, looking much like your da’s brother when he tells you who gave who 'the Covid' down in the village.
Countless memes have popped up online since the show aired on Thursday comparing the Massachusetts native to a pint man, an Irish wedding guest, the GAA club secretary, a lorry driver from Strabane, and more.
Even Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan got in on the action, tweeting: “Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner”.
We’re sincerely hoping that the actor has come across some of the posts, after US news outlets likeand reported on the commotion over the weekend.
If not, sure he’s bound to hear about it down the pub next week. Far from Central Perk that man was raised.
Sure you have an aeronautical engineering degree, but would you not have gone into the teaching?
*discussing any job title— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) May 29, 2021
“And come here would there be much money in that?” pic.twitter.com/G00SNp9spe
"Would you not be cold in them things now at all?"
‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM— spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021
“He's a fine player, so he is.”
May 29, 2021
*Cue awkward thumbs up at breakfast.
matt le blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. a gentleman pic.twitter.com/KfXpHjFdsA— Ian (@imgrandsure) May 29, 2021
"They're better than them veygans anyways."
‘Ah I don’t mind it yeno? Like I’m not homophobic or anything, it’s just I don’t want lads hittin’ on me ye’ pic.twitter.com/N8LTFuZoaM— Fionn Mc Cool (@UrNoFionn) May 29, 2021
"Not a helmet to be seen back in my day bois."
May 29, 2021
“I wouldn’t do well in that heat at all.”
Tell me are ye still living out foreign? Belgium is it? Isn't that great for you. And ye like it over there? pic.twitter.com/ESJUJVfcm1— Big Sickle Energy (@Selkies__) May 29, 2021
In Cork as well would you believe?
Engineering? And c'mere to me now would there be many other girls doing that or is it just you? pic.twitter.com/SrorTYushp— MJ #Free-Palestine (@goth__peach) May 29, 2021
With a can of Heineken at his feet of course.
matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv— e b o n i (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021
You're joking! Sure I was only talking to him on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/9Fb9uEqUZq— Jamie (@FCTwenteBenson) May 29, 2021