'Didn't I warn ye?': 10 of the best Uncle Joey memes

Joey Tribbiani became Joey Bán over the weekend, and Irish Twitter was on fire
'Joey bringing big lorry driver from Strabane at the BBQ after a child's christening energy.'

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 09:43
Martha Brennan

You may have come across last week’s Friends: The Reunion episode, but if you haven’t yet heard of ‘The One Where Ireland Claims Joey’, Twitter is beckoning.

Matt LeBlanc got more than he bargained for during the reunion show, where he donned a short sleeved button-up shirt that soon led him to be christened Joey Bán - Ireland’s favourite uncle.

It didn’t take long for Irish Twitter users to do their thing after spotting a crossed-armed LeBlanc smiling over his shoulder, looking much like your da’s brother when he tells you who gave who 'the Covid' down in the village.

Countless memes have popped up online since the show aired on Thursday comparing the Massachusetts native to a pint man, an Irish wedding guest, the GAA club secretary, a lorry driver from Strabane, and more.

Even Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan got in on the action, tweeting: “Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner”.

We’re sincerely hoping that the actor has come across some of the posts, after US news outlets like Vulture and Entertainment Weekly reported on the commotion over the weekend.

If not, sure he’s bound to hear about it down the pub next week. Far from Central Perk that man was raised.

The one where Uncle Joey asks about the teaching

Sure you have an aeronautical engineering degree, but would you not have gone into the teaching?

The one where Uncle Joey doesn’t understand jeans that aren’t flared

"Would you not be cold in them things now at all?"

The one with Uncle Joey at the session

“He's a fine player, so he is.”

The one where Uncle Joey closes the wedding

*Cue awkward thumbs up at breakfast.

The one after Uncle Joey voted yes

"They're better than them veygans anyways."

The one where Uncle Joey could present just as well

"Not a helmet to be seen back in my day bois."

The one where Uncle Joey sits next to you at Christmas

“I wouldn’t do well in that heat at all.”

The one where Uncle Joey found out they accept girls

In Cork as well would you believe?

The one when Uncle Joey calls round for the nativity

With a can of Heineken at his feet of course.

The one where Uncle Joey forgot to check RIP.ie

Family Notices