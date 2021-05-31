'Didn't I warn ye?': 10 of the best Uncle Joey memes

You may have come across last week’s Friends: The Reunion episode, but if you haven’t yet heard of ‘The One Where Ireland Claims Joey’, Twitter is beckoning.

Matt LeBlanc got more than he bargained for during the reunion show, where he donned a short sleeved button-up shirt that soon led him to be christened Joey Bán - Ireland’s favourite uncle.

It didn’t take long for Irish Twitter users to do their thing after spotting a crossed-armed LeBlanc smiling over his shoulder, looking much like your da’s brother when he tells you who gave who 'the Covid' down in the village.

Countless memes have popped up online since the show aired on Thursday comparing the Massachusetts native to a pint man, an Irish wedding guest, the GAA club secretary, a lorry driver from Strabane, and more.

Even Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan got in on the action, tweeting: “Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner”.

We’re sincerely hoping that the actor has come across some of the posts, after US news outlets like Vulture and Entertainment Weekly reported on the commotion over the weekend.

If not, sure he’s bound to hear about it down the pub next week. Far from Central Perk that man was raised.

The one where Uncle Joey asks about the teaching

Sure you have an aeronautical engineering degree, but would you not have gone into the teaching?

*discussing any job title



“And come here would there be much money in that?” pic.twitter.com/G00SNp9spe — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) May 29, 2021

The one where Uncle Joey doesn’t understand jeans that aren’t flared

"Would you not be cold in them things now at all?"

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

The one with Uncle Joey at the session

“He's a fine player, so he is.”

The one where Uncle Joey closes the wedding

*Cue awkward thumbs up at breakfast.

matt le blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. a gentleman pic.twitter.com/KfXpHjFdsA — Ian (@imgrandsure) May 29, 2021

The one after Uncle Joey voted yes

"They're better than them veygans anyways."

‘Ah I don’t mind it yeno? Like I’m not homophobic or anything, it’s just I don’t want lads hittin’ on me ye’ pic.twitter.com/N8LTFuZoaM — Fionn Mc Cool (@UrNoFionn) May 29, 2021

The one where Uncle Joey could present just as well

"Not a helmet to be seen back in my day bois."

The one where Uncle Joey sits next to you at Christmas

“I wouldn’t do well in that heat at all.”

Tell me are ye still living out foreign? Belgium is it? Isn't that great for you. And ye like it over there? pic.twitter.com/ESJUJVfcm1 — Big Sickle Energy (@Selkies__) May 29, 2021

The one where Uncle Joey found out they accept girls

In Cork as well would you believe?

Engineering? And c'mere to me now would there be many other girls doing that or is it just you? pic.twitter.com/SrorTYushp — MJ #Free-Palestine (@goth__peach) May 29, 2021

The one when Uncle Joey calls round for the nativity

With a can of Heineken at his feet of course.

matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv — e b o n i (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021

The one where Uncle Joey forgot to check RIP.ie