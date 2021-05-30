Wedding of the Week: Third time lucky for Tanya and Killian's wedding date

It's the stuff even pre-pandemic dreams were made off — jetting off to New York to get engaged while celebrating the anniversary of your very first date, followed by a luxury limousine trip to see what the city night has to offer.

Tanya Flynn and Killian Cullen met on the dance floor in April 2021, in Toffs nightclub in Sligo. “You’ll still find us there on occasion,” says Tanya.

Tanya Flynn and Killian Cullen were married in St Bridget’s Church, Ballisadare by Fr Tommy Towey

Six years later Killian popped the question. “Killian took me for dinner for our anniversary and we went to the top of the Empire State Building where he got down on one knee,” said Tanya.

But there were more surprises to come. “We took a limo ride around the city afterwards — and to top it off the good old romantic took me to a rooftop bar to watch a Conor McGregor fight,” she said.

Tanya Flynn and Killian Cullen had to postpone their wedding twice

The global pandemic meant Tanya, from Ballisadare, and Killian from Geevagh, had to roll with the punches when it came to planning their wedding.

“We had originally planned for April 17, 2020 — a bridal party consisting of five bridesmaids, five groomsmen, three flower girls and two pageboys — with a table seating for 180 guests in the fabulous Radisson Hotel in Sligo. Unfortunately, with five weeks to go we had to cancel due to the pandemic,” said Tanya.

Tanya, Killian and Zoey Cullen

After rescheduling the nuptials again, and again, they exchanged vows in March in St Bridget’s Church, Ballisadare, in a ceremony led by Fr Tommy Towey, and held their reception in Castledale in Sligo. “It was wonderful, finally getting to say ‘I do’ after rearranging three times,” said Tanya.

Tanya’s mother Kay Flynn and godfather Thomas Jackson gave the bride away.

Also celebrating were Killian’s parents, Annie and Brendan Cullen.

Tanya Flynn and Killian Cullen had their wedding reception in Castledale in Sligo

The bride’s three sisters along with their families live in Britain and unfortunately couldn’t be there, add the couple. “However, on a positive note, it was still one of the best days of our lives,” said Tanya. “Our family and friends went over and above to ensure we had the day we deserved. Thanks to our amazing bridal party, a drive-by was organised and that evening we sat to watch numerous greetings from family and friends who should have been part of our special day.” Tanya’s cousin, Ciara Jackson, was her bridesmaid while Killian’s brother, Kieran Cullen, was his groomsman.

Tanya Flynn and Killian Cullen and guests

Taking on the key role of flower girl was the couple’s daughter, Zoey.

“She was 18 months old at the time and provided great entertainment for us and those watching at home,” said the bride.

Zoe Cullen, aged 18 months, was a flower girl for Tanya and Killian

Tanya bought her wedding dress in Lamelia Bridal Studio, Sligo. “I was so happy to be able to support a local business,” she said.

Killian looked dapper in a suit by Ej Menswear, Sligo.

Bride Tanya Flynn's gorgeous dress is from Lamelia Bridal Studio in Sligo

Husband and wife team Mark and Caroline Minshall of Pink Lime Studios captured the big day on camera, including a photoshoot at Portavade beach.

“This incredibly talented pair added so much fun and laughter to our day!” said the bride.

Pure Flowers of Distinction, Boyle, took charge of the floral arrangements and A&S Aromas created personalised scented candles with the perfume and aftershave scent the bride and groom wore on the occasion.

A drive-by of well-wishers was organised to celebrate Tanya Flynn and Killian Cullen's big day within pandemic guidelines

As for their honeymoon? “This is an open book for us at the minute until things settle down,” said the bride.

They live in Ballinacarrow.

If you would like your wedding featured, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie