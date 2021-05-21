From 'coming out' to presenting a Pride month radio show within two years

At the age of 31 radio presenter, Ed Roche, came out to his family and close friends as a gay man. And now, just two years later, Ed Roche is presenting a radio documentary series celebrating Pride month.

‘Our Unique Tales’ hears from LGBTQIA+ people across Ireland, from the difficulties they faced growing up in this country, to where they are today.

The series will feature Chris McNaughton who was Ireland's first openly gay strongman; Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, the first person in Ireland to undergo gender reassignment surgery; and Nikki Symmons, a former Irish international hockey player.

‘Our Unique Tales’ launches tomorrow with a special episode to celebrate six years since Ireland voted Yes in the Same-sex marriage referendum. This episode features Rory O’Neill, also known as Panti Bliss. Rory talks to Ed about the 2015 campaign and looks at how far we’ve come since that historical day.

Panti Bliss aka Rory O'Neill

Rory says: “I wouldn’t change it for the world. When I was 17 or 16, I was terrified that I was going to be gay. But today and for many years, I’m so thrilled that I’m gay. It’s been nothing but a brilliant experience for me, I think I’m lucky to have turned out to be gay, really lucky.”

Ed, who co-hosts SPIN South West Breakfast show ‘Fully Charged’ said: “I’ve never actually said 'I’m gay' on the radio, I guess this series is a whole new coming out story for me. I’ve no doubt that some of my family, friends, and the listeners will only figure this out about me for the first time when they tune in! I am nervous about the reaction it will get!"

Ed revealed: “A lot of tears were shed during the making of this series, I really hope it connects with people no matter what your sexuality. People shouldn’t assume this is just for the gay community, it’s quite the opposite honestly.”

Episode one of Our Unique Tales, in conversation with Rory O’Neill airs on both SPIN 1038 and SPIN South West tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 9am.