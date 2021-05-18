This two in one grill and firepit from Aldi will make sure that the June bank holiday is lit

Prepare to join a queue outside your local Aldi on Thursday, May 27 because they will be selling this magnificent two-in-one barbecue and firepit.
Priced at €249.99 the Special Buy features different grill zones as well as three wooden side shelves and two handles to ensure no burned hands this summer.
Also on sale is a reclining sun lounger (€39.99) with a removable pillow, armrest and footrest.
It comes in three colours and we will be buying it in anthracite.
If function and fabulosity are at the top of your shopping list, then consider this String Chair (€29.99 ).
The poly-rattan round wicker chair with steel frame and ergonomically shaped back rest. It’s UV-resistant for up to approximately 300 hours. It's available in orange, bamboo look or muted green and comes in a super-cute kid version too.