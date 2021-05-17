'The secret is out': Woman reveals she hosted McDreamy during Disenchanted filming

After the ongoing hunt for on-location Hollywood hunk Patrick Dempsey apparently went north in the last fortnight, a big clue to the former Grey's Anatomy star's whereabouts made its way out via Instagram.

Olivia Burns, fragrance maker for Northern Irish brand Olivia's Haven posted pics yesterday from her HQ on the North Coast.

"The secret is out," she wrote in the post.

"We have been hosting the fabulous Patrick Dempsey for the last 2 weeks as he prepares to star in his exciting new Disney film, Disenchanted.

"It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy every day. We have enjoyed lots of daily chats with Patrick about the beautiful Northern Irish countryside.

Patrick Dempsey, with new friend, Neddy the Donkey

"Mr Dempsey was also a big hit with our donkey, Neddy, who is now Insta famous with over 1.1 million views on Instagram!

"We are sad to see him go today but loved having him to stay and wish Patrick lots of luck with his new film, we can’t wait to see it!"

The hunt for Dempsey went north after he landed in Ireland alongside co-star Amy Adams to get ready to film Disney's Disenchanted.

The romantic comedy is the sequel to Disney’s 2007 hit Enchanted, featuring Dempsey as a divorce lawyer and Adams as a young woman from a fairytale land in search of love.

James Marsden, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays will also star in the movie, alongside Irish actors and dancers following three major casting calls here earlier this year.

Filming will take place until August in locations including Dundalk, Dublin city, Greystones, and the RDS.