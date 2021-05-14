Ready for the weekend: barbecue essentials, outdoor activity ideas, and Penneys appointments

We did it. We made it to the weekend. The sun is shining (kind of) and life is looking that bit more normal. Some of us got our haircut, others might be planning a weekend road trip, a few lucky people might even have hugged their grandkids again.

To celebrate, we have tonnes of ideas for things you can do outdoors this weekend, from heritage site visits to family-friendly activity centres.

Also on the list: the perfect potato salad recipe, a Friends reunion update, a genius Tiktok folding tip, and other finds to make your weekend that little bit sweeter.

News of the week

Penneys is BACK. Picture: Andy Gibson

Things are quite literally going down over at the HSE after a cyber attack. You can keep up to date with all of our coverage online to see how it might affect you.

In brighter news, hairdressers and beauticians reopened this week, along with museums, galleries, and libraries.

Not to forget, shopping by appointment also became a thing last Monday. Denise O'Donoghue did the hard work for you and found out what the experience is like.

These Munster heritage sites also waived fees this week and make for the perfect day out for the family. For those feeling more adventurous, check out this list of outdoor activity centres.

What to cook

We're dying to try Michelle Darmody's crumble recipe

We have our fingers crossed that we can fire up the barbecues this weekend. If you’re planning your Saturday feast the same way, make sure to try out this perfect potato salad recipe.

Maybe finish it off with Michelle Darmody’s easy raspberry crumble?

On the wine front, we’ll be celebrating another step to normality with one of these fabulous organic wines.

Entertainment corner

The Friends reunion Neil Munns/PA.

If you missed Ask Audrey this week and did not choke on your coffee whilst listening in the car like some of us, please listen now.

We’ve also been listening to RTÉ’s GunPlot podcast and have not been disappointed. The series’ television accompaniment is out on RTÉ Player now.

For true crime buffs, we’ve been recommended RedHanded and Clarissa: A Life Stolen for our weekend walks.

Also in the queue: Anne and Linda Nolan on our own Moments That Made Me podcast and the much talked about The Sons of Sam documentary on Netflix.

We’re also feeling inspired to watch the Oscar-winning Nomadland on Disney+ after reading all about these converted Irish campers.

Plus, it’s officially time to mark the calendars for the Friends reunion, due later this month.

Picks of the week

Uno Pizza is taking over, delivering pizza kits all around Ireland and basking in the Instagram glory. We tried it and it was as good as it looks. Here in Cork, the dough from Toonsbridge is top-notch and Volcano and Oak Fire’s kits are also well worth a try.

In our online shopping baskets this week as the sun continues to peek out, Supergoop’s Glowscreen SPF primer, as written about by Rachel Marie Walsh.

Penneys is introducing a range of period pantswhich we are super excited to get our hands on.

Follow of the week: The Folding Lady on Tiktok. We’ll never look at our towels the same.

Treat of the week: Nescafé Gold's new range of instant iced coffees.

Tiktok tip: Apparently, all you have to do to fix a tunneled candle (when the wax builds up on the sides) is put a tiny bit of tin foil around the edges where the build-up is. Life changing.

Laughter is the best medicine

We all need some Fleming energy in our houses this week.