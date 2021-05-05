Tallulah Willis is engaged and the size of the ring needs to be seen to be believed

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter has announced her engagement to film director Dillon Buss.

Tallulah, 27, shared photos of Dillon’s proposal on Instagram as well as a video of the sparkling rock that now sits on her left ring finger.

She said she agreed to marry Dillon “with absolute most certainty” and shared a series of photos of Dillon's proposal on Instagram. In an up-close video of her impressive engagement ring, Tallulah said her hands are still shaking after the proposal.

The emerald-cut stone is set on a simple gold band and it is believed Brooklyn-based Karina Noel is the jeweller behind the ring after she shared it on Instagram with the caption: "Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Making this work of art was a true honor."

Tallulah shows her engagement ring in a video on Instagram.

Tallulah’s sisters, Rumer and Scout, shared their happiness at the news on social media.

“I love these crazy kids," Rumer, 32, wrote. "I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you.”

Scout, 29, called Dillon the “first official Willis brother”:

I’m so buoyed by this joyous love celebration… today is a blessing because of your love!

Tallulah and Dillon first revealed their relationship on social media in February 2020 and last year Dillon quarantined with his now-fiancée during the pandemic.

Tallulah Willis and Dillon Buss during the proposal.

During this time, the young couple lived with Tallulah’s sisters and her parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore when Bruce moved in with the family so they could spend time together. Bruce and Demi married in 1987 and divorced in 2000. Bruce remarried in 2009 and he and his wife Emma share two daughters together: Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.

Emma shared her and Bruce's excitement at the news on Instagram: "Congratulations you two! We are thrilled! New stepson-in-law for me and [Bruce] welcomes his first son. Mabel and Evelyn get an older brother! So much excitement, happiness and love all round."