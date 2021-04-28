In pictures: 10 of Will and Kate's most talked about moments

It’s officially been a full decade since the world stopped everything to tune into what we thought would be the wedding of the century (enter Meghan).

Before Harry found his American bride, however, there was of course Will and Kate, who are celebrating their ten-year anniversary tomorrow.

More than 100m people watched Prince William marry his college sweetheart in a lavish London ceremony in 2011, and ten years on from that balcony kiss, all eyes are still on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Here are ten of their most talked-about moments since 2011.

The wedding

Thousands showed up to witness the fairy tale moment.

Having dated since 2003, the couple finally sealed the deal on the 29 of April 2011 in a Westminster ceremony that was watched around the world.

Thousands took to the streets in London to catch a glimpse of the stunning bride’s dress, which has been recreated countless times since, and to celebrate the happy moment.

The London Olympics

The couple cheering on their home team at the London Olympics in 2012. Picture: Getty Images

The newlyweds delighted fans with their many appearances at the 2012 London Olympics. From rowing to tennis, it seemed they were everywhere at the games, cheering on Team Britain.

It was the cyclists that really got the couple excited though, with this picture of Kate jumping into William’s arms going viral after Britain broke two world records and earned a gold medal.

Prince George is born

The Duke and Duchess leaving St Mary's hospital with their first child. Picture: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

It seemed the entire planet was talking about the couple again when it was announced that there would be a royal baby in December 2012.

After a difficult pregnancy - Kate suffered from severe nausea from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum through each of her pregnancies - Prince George entered the world on July 22, 2013.

Stateside trip

Prince William meeting Jay-Z at a basketball game in Brooklyn. Picture: James Devaney/WireImage

In December 2014, the Duke and Duchess landed in New York for a three-day visit that made headlines across the US for a week. It was a packed few days, between events, talks, school visits, and meeting Lebron James.

The press went wild for snaps of the couple sitting courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets game, where they were pictured not only with James but also meeting Jay Z and Beyoncé.

William even made time to travel to Washington DC for a sit-down with Barack Obama during the trip. Two years later, the couple welcomed the Obamas to their own home during a state visit, with Prince George even staying up late to meet the former first family.

It’s a girl

Kate looked radiant leaving Hospital with Princess Charlotte on May 02, 2015. Picture: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

On the morning of May 2, 2015, the world welcomed Princess Charlotte, who was born at St Mary’s Hospital in London, like her older brother.

Kate had missed a lot of events due to illness during the pregnancy, so there was huge public interest when she stepped out, looking radiant, for a photo op with her new baby on the day.

The German tour

The Duke and Duchess visiting the Brandenburg Gate during their official visit to Poland and Germany in July 2017. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

There’s no doubt that the British government was delighted with Will and Kate’s 2017 tour of Germany and Poland.

The response to the official trip was phenomenal, with the couple taking part in boat races, raising a stein, and even hinting at another baby.

Another prince is born

The Duchess of Cambridge departs the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with her newborn baby son on April 23, 2018. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A new pregnancy was announced soon after and Kate gave birth to Prince Louis the next year on April 23, 2018.

The now three year old, who is fifth in the line to the throne, just started his first day of nursery school this week.

The fab four

The brothers celebrating the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their families on July 10, 2018. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The couple teamed up in public for the first time with Prince Harry and his then-fiancée Meghan Markle for the annual Royal Foundation Forum in 2018.

They were pictured together often throughout the year as Meghan joined in for more royal occasions, such as the centenary of the Royal Air Force and the family's Christmas celebrations.

Kate and Meghan's Wimbledon bonding photos were splashed across tabloids in July 2018. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate and Meghan also made their first outing alone together at Wimbledon in July of the same year in a much-remembered photo op moment.

Another royal wedding

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were a key part of their uncle's wedding. Picture: Getty Images

On May 19, 2018, it was Harry and Meghan’s turn for a royal wedding.

Princess Charlotte stole the show for the Cambridge’s in her role as flower girl and Prince George acted as a pageboy for the day.

Many applauded Kate's decision to wear a simple dress that she had worn twice before, not wanting to take any spotlight from the bride.

A visit to Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Guinness Brewery on their Royal Visit to Ireland. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Here at home, the most talked-about Will and Kate moment may have been when the couple landed on our own doorstep during their official visit to Ireland in March 2020.

Kate Middleton trying her hand at hurling at Salthill GAA centre. Picture: Ray Ryan

Watching the couple stroll around Howth, inspect cattle, and swing hurleys in Salthill was an excellent way to end normal life before the pandemic struck a few weeks later.