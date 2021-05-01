Wedding of the Week: Help choosing her wedding dress from designer who happened to be in the boutique

Organising a wedding during a pandemic is “a delicate balancing act”, as Mallow bride Sarah O’Meara describes it.

Sarah exchanged vows with Daniel Coyne, from Meath, on December 23. “We were so lucky to go ahead with the ongoing Covid situation. We had originally booked a larger wedding for June 2020 so this was the second attempt,” said Sarah.

The couple, who live in Dublin, met 10 years ago on a night out in Dublin as part of UCD graduations.

Sarah O'Meara and Daniel Coyne got engaged in Killarney National Park.

Sarah, a solicitor, and Daniel, who works in construction, got engaged in Killarney National Park in December 2018 and three years later were back in Kerry to be married by Father Martin Spillane in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Lohar, Waterville.

Their journey from church to reception venue took in some of Ireland’s most scenic spots, so Derrynane Gardens, Lough Currane and the Bealach Oisín Pass feature in their wedding pictures, taken by photographer Nerijus Karmilcovas.

Sarah O'Meara and Daniel Coyne with their wedding party.

Both sets of parents, Donna and David O'Meara and Sheila and Mannix Coyne, helped them lead the celebrations, in the five-star Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa, Killarney.

Sarah’s sisters Fiona and Leah O’Meara were by her side as bridesmaids as was her best friend and bridesmaid Lauren O’Gara, who arrived from London for the occasion.

Sarah O'Meara and Daniel Coyne got married at the Church of Mary Immaculate in Waterville.

Simon Mullins travelled from Réunion island with his wife Maroussia to take on the role of best man, while Daniel’s brother Conor Coyne and friend Noel Moran were the groomsmen.

“Our big day was very special, happy and intimate,” said Sarah.

Sarah O'Meara and Daniel Coyne with Donna and David O'Meara and Sheila and Mannix Coyne.

The newlyweds were also delighted that the bride’s brother Dermot O’Meara and his girlfriend Mady Sieben could make it from Vancouver for the nuptials.

“Those travelling had all booked to come home for Christmas anyway some time ago and so it was a big part of the reason we went ahead. They all completed their two weeks' quarantine before the wedding upon their return to Ireland which was greatly appreciated,” said the bride.

Bride Sarah O'Meara.

Sarah looked elegant in a Savin London gown and veil sourced in Alice May Bridal Boutique. “I was fortunate enough to be assisted by Andrey Savin at Alice May when buying my dress through a very fortunate twist of fate. He happened to be over for the day from London and was fantastic at helping me find what worked for me,” she said.

The groom and his party were stylish in suits by Protocol for Men.

Daniel Coyne with Simon Mullins, Conor Coyne and Noel Moran.

Maura’s Cottage Flowers created the floral arrangements and bouquets.

Tara Boughen took charge of the bridal hairstyling and Kathryn O'Neill was the makeup artist at Sarah's family's house just outside Waterville.

Having the wedding in Waterville was very special for both families who have been spending time there for many years. “Originally fishing was the main draw for the O'Mearas and sheep for the Coynes. You can see the church where we got married from both houses and it is in a spectacular setting," said Sarah.

For their honeymoon, the couple hope to travel to New Zealand, post-pandemic.

