Lynsey Bennett shares ‘amazing’ update after returning from cancer treatment in Mexico

Mother-of-two Lynsey Bennett has shared some promising news about her cancer treatment.

She recently returned home from Mexico, where she travelled for four weeks of intensive treatment. Bennett, 32, was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer four years ago.

“I have good news,” she said in a video on Instagram.

“My cancer is still stable which is just absolutely amazing to think that it's still under control. I’m so grateful.” She thanked those who had been in touch before her appointment to wish her luck.

Bennett, from Co Longford, was using the drug Pembro in Mexico in a bid to prolong her life and had been waiting for an update on the treatment’s impact on her cancer. Results from a recent scan have indicated it is stable.

On Saturday, she shared a YouTube clip of an interview with the What's Your Why podcast which took place before she learned she could take Pembro.

“It’s AMAZING how much healthier I feel months on,” she wrote. “I am so grateful to still be alive and feeling the way that I do.”

Lynsey Bennett with her daughters, Zoe and Hayley

Earlier this year, Bennett settled her High Court case against the HSE and the laboratory involved in her missed cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in January 2017 following a series of smears since 2010 which failed to detect disease.

Following her settlement in February, Bennett said she was relieved that she has security for her daughters Zoe, 12, and seven-year-old Hayley.

“Unfortunately, I probably will not be here much longer. It is just I will be able to have some peace knowing it is sorted.”

Bennett's positive outcome follows an update from CervicalCheck campaigner Vickie Phelan, who is undergoing cancer treatment in Maryland. Speaking on Instagram, she said her oncologist said she should be able to go home this summer to see her family.

"He told me that he will definitely get me home for at least a month in the summer to see my kids. I really, really needed to hear that today," she said.

"I have been struggling over the past 2-3 weeks because I could not see an end in sight or countdown to a specific date in the future when I would see my kids again. At least now I know that I will be heading home sometime in July which is only nine weeks away. I can DO that."