Vicky Phelan: My next project is to get the kids over to see me for the summer

"I'm going to go and dream and fantasise about having a coffee." Vicky Phelan took a few moments today to update her followers on her progress as she waited for staff to call her for a procedure.

"Good morning, everyone," she began. "I'm here on Tuesday again just to get bloods done. And for a Covid test actually. Obviously I do not have Covid - well, nobody told me but I assume I don't because I'm back here today and then Thursday for a biopsy."

Even though it is supposed to be her week off hospital visits, Phelan explained that she had been back twice this week, despite the fact that she is feeling better than in previous weeks.

Vicky Phelan received the single dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine on April 7

"So I'm having a biopsy today and it's just to give the team an indication of, you know, the makeup of my tumour. So they'll compare it again with another 12 weeks and then kind of do another biopsy and see if the genetic makeup of my tumour has changed."

Picked up at 6 am by taxi, Vicky was feeling the effects of fasting since 12 the night before. "I'm a little bit tired, a little bit cranky and groggy, all the usual."

Using the opportunity to film an update to take her mind off things, Vicky told her followers that she had been feeling "really well" this week.

"I've settled into my new apartment, been for some lovely longer walks and I've met some more of the Irish people. There's a new Irish person was living in Old Town called Fiona, who I met, so I'll be meeting her fairly regularly, hopefully."

She addressed her 'lie' earlier in the week.

Vicky is looking forward to welcoming her family to America.

"I'm actually going to be here for 12 months and then six months. I lied for myself as well as everybody else. Just saying goodbye to everybody in January was just too hard, I wouldn't have been able to do it so I just decided I'd tell everybody I would come up for six months and then when I got here, break the news."

She explained that even though her family wasn't impressed when she told them at the end of January that she'd be in America for a year, all is forgiven now. And her oncologist has given her reason to hope for a trip home in another six months or so.

"I need to be on a full dose for a start - I'm still only on half a dose. I have to be adapting very well to not having all these reactions that I have been having, like vomiting and headaches. So I have to be on the full dose, no reactions, you know, adjusting well and obviously, tumours have to start shrinking so they haven't happened yet.

Her next focus is getting her husband Jim and her children over for the summer months. "

So that's really what I need to work on next know that I'm after moving, and I've settled in and then my next project really is to try and get the kids over the summer."

She ended on delight for the people at home a tongue-in-cheek comment about the vaccine rollout. "

I am glad to see that things have opened up a little bit more, and the vaccinations are kind of going - it's kind of stop-start really, isn't it? It's just a bit of a joke at times but anyway, I really hope that you know more people would get vaccinated because it would mean that more things would start opening up."