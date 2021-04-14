Tayto Park launches virtual school tours so children 'don't miss out'

One of the unspoken casualties of the pandemic has been school tours, a traditional annual occurrence to both educate and entertain school children outside the classroom. These have unfortunately been unable to take place for two summers in a row.

This year, however, schools are being offered an alternative thanks to a major attraction. Theme park and zoo Tayto Park is offering a fun and engaging virtual school tour experience suitable for all school classes.

Organisers of 'Tayto Park Adventures' said they want to make sure "kids don’t miss out on a school tour this year".

"We are delighted to be able to offer our very first virtual school tour to teachers and kids across the country and all from the safety and comfort of their very own classrooms," said Tayto Park founder, Raymond Coyle.

"School tours play a vital part of our opening season and to be able to offer a virtual package that is fun, engaging and educational will be a fantastic asset on what the park can offer in the future and will hopefully encourage families to visit the park later this year when we can re-open safely"

The initiative is produced and presented by TheatreworX Productions and includes an all-access pass to the diverse animal collection at the zoo and some of its most famous theme park attractions including, Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster, the Cù Chulainn Coaster.

Skipper and Scooter with the Cù Chulainn Coaster.

it will also include 16 educational short films to watch in the school classroom so children can virtually meet the team and discover what it’s like to be a zookeeper and vet at Tayto Park. they will also get up close and personal with the animals from the Tayto Park Zoo, including tigers and leopards.

School classes will have exclusive access to an exciting one-hour movie, ‘The Imperium Stone’, which was filmed at the theme park. It follows the adventures of Skipper and Skooter in an all-singing, all-dancing movie as the Tayto Park heroes try to stop Dr Rotator in his bid to take over the world.

"TheatreworX are delighted to partner up with Tayto Park on its first virtual school tour offering," said CEO Claire Tighe.

"Creating our very own virtual panto last year in partnership with The Helix, which was a huge success with families up and down the country, we know the ins and outs on how to create a fun, engaging and educational virtual school tour suitable for primary school classes of all ages, showcasing all the amazing attractions and species Tayto Park has to offer all wrapped up in one exciting virtual school tour package."?

Printable packs are also available as part of the virtual tour, including crosswords, colouring sheets, quizzes, information sheets and more.

One school will win a free virtual tour by writing a catchy poem on why they deserve to win a virtual school tour adventure for the entire school. Entries can be emailed to marketing@taytopark.ie and the closing date for entries is Friday, May 7.

Visit www.taytopark.ie for more details.