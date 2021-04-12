Lidl’s sell-out hanging garden chair is returning to the middle aisle this month

Supermarket chain Lidl’s summer garden furniture range will be in stores at the end of this month and it includes the return of a perennial favourite among middle aisle shoppers.

The Florabest hanging basket chair will be in stores on Thursday, April 29 for €219.99. Last year, it proved to be one of Lidl’s most popular products and sold out within 24 hours.

Considering how much time we've been spending in our gardens since March last year, it's no surprise it's a hot ticket item.

The striking chair comes in a black wicker design lined with cushions and is suspended from a powder-coated steel frame with a height-adjustable chain. It is durable and weather-resistant - ideal for an Irish summer.

Jason Gunning a buyer with Lidl Ireland, said the chair's durability makes it a popular item each year.

"Our Florabest hanging basket chair is certainly one of our most popular garden furniture items each year and it really comes as no surprise when you see how sleek, sturdy and durable the chair is, especially at such an affordable price point. After all, that's what we aim to do here at Lidl; bring our customers top quality products at the best possible prices,” he said.

The Florabest Garden Swing

Among the other outdoor offerings are a corner lounger with table (€349.99, available on May 3), the wicker bistro set (€179.99) and the garden swing (€84.99) that comes topped with a stylish sunshade.

Lidl’s outdoor gas fire (€229.99) or Livarno lux rattan solar lights (€12.99, available May 3) are also coming to stores nationwide.

Aldi's hot tub, sales of which were cancelled due to current Covid-19 restrictions

Interest for these items are sure to be strong again this year and it comes as rival supermarket Aldi was forced to withdraw the sales of one of its highly sought-after summer items.

Sales of its outdoor hot tub, due to be in stores yesterday, were postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.