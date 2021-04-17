Bride’s pupils cheer newlyweds on as they cross the finish line 

Their passion for cross-country running brought Caitríona Santry and Shane Harrington together.

The couple, from Midleton, Co Cork, met in October 2015, when Caitríona was a member of St Finbarr’s Athletic Club and Shane was running with East Cork AC.

Caitríona Santry and Shane Harrington got engaged on Dursey Island in West Cork

They got engaged on Dursey Island, West Cork, in April 2019. “Dursey Island is where Shane’s grandfather came from and we got the cable car over to the island,” said Caitríona.

They were married in St Mary's Church, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, by Fr Finbarr Crowley and held their reception in the Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire, Co Cork.

Caitríona and Shane were married in St Mary's Church in Carrigtwohill by Fr Finbarr Crowley

“We had a wonderful day. Originally, we were meant to get married on March 27 but had to postpone due to the pandemic,” said the bride.

“We were thrilled to finally get to have our day after waiting for six months. It was a much smaller crowd than we had originally planned but we made the most of it and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. We had stunning weather also.”

Caitríona Santry with Fiona Santry, Lorna O'Brien, Ciara Santry and Ailís McSweeney

Caitríona’s sisters Fiona Santry, Lorna O'Brien and Ciara Santry were her bridesmaids along with the bride’s friend Ailís McSweeney.

By his side as groomsmen were Shane’s brother Alan Harrington, his friends Michael Walsh and Tom McGrath and cousin Kenneth Harrington.

Shane Harrington with Alan Harrington, Michael Walsh, Tom McGrath and Kenneth Harrington

Special guests at the event were Shane's nephews, Aiden, Finn and Lewis Harrington.

Emma Jervis captured the big day on camera, including a photoshoot in Fota Gardens.

Caitríona Santry and Shane Harrington

Toasting to their future together were both sets of parents, Margaret and Christy Santry and Mary and Sean Harrington.

The couple’s families organised some video messages from people who couldn't be there due to number restrictions. “This was a lovely surprise,” said Caitríona.

Caitríona Santry and Shane Harrington enjoying their first dance as newlyweds

“Our brother-in-law, Nick O'Donoghue of Rooskagh Coffee, provided delicious coffee outside the church after the ceremony which went down treat. The 80s wedding band Spring Break was also a definite highlight of the day.”

Caitríona Santry with Fiona Santry, Lorna O'Brien, Ciara Santry and Ailís McSweeney

Caitríona, a primary school teacher at Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, and Shane, a carpenter, honeymooned in Hayfield Manor Hotel, Cork.

Holding white balloons, the bride’s fourth-class pupils stood — socially distanced — outside the school to cheer the newlyweds on their way as they passed after the ceremony.

Caitríona Santry and Shane Harrington are cheered on by Ciatriona's colleagues and pupils

Caitríona looked stunning in a Pronovias wedding dress sourced in the Say I Do bridal boutique in Midleton, and the groom and his party were kitted out by Morley’s, Cork.

The bridal makeup was by Claire Noonan, with hairstyling by Donna O'Neill from Pin Up Hair, Innishannon.

Ann Cull, Carrigtwohill, created the floral arrangements.

Bride, Caitríona Santry, wore a Pronovias dress. Her makeup was by Claire Noonan and her hairstyling was by Donna O'Neill of Pin Up Hair in Innishannon

The newlyweds are both still keen cross-country runners, and the bride has since joined East Cork AC.

If you would like your wedding featured, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie