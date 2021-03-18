Dawn O'Porter and Greg O'Shea among the friends reacting to Caroline Flack documentary

Several high-profile friends of the late Caroline Flack have reacted to the highly anticipated documentary, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, on Channel 4 last night.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the virtual house following the show, which featured Flack’s mother and twin sister, who said Caroline had been “terrified” to admit the extent of her struggles to the public.

Speaking on the show, sister Jody Flack said: “She was always scared she'd be ridiculed, she was terrified to admit her mental health struggles... I would beg her to change jobs and leave showbiz but she never would. Life would have been easier but she wasn't built for an easy life."

Caroline Flack took her own life just over a year ago, on February 15 2020, while awaiting trial on an assault charge for an alleged attack on her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She was 40-years-old.

Jody said she had been "prepared that it could happen".

Thousands took to social media following the show, with many tweeting messages of support for the family or criticising the media, and unpleasant comments Flack received on social media.

Singer Paloma Faith wrote: “Just watched the Caroline Flack documentary and cried a lot. Very moving tribute but also so important to acknowledge and open a dialogue about the impact of social media and media and the responsibility of those who abuse those platforms to revel in public facing figures demise.

“Particularly female ones who get it worse and harder than their male counterparts. My heart goes out to Caroline’s family and friends. Kindness isn’t difficult maybe we should all learn from this”

Writer and television presenter Dawn O’Porter, who was a friend of Flack, published her reaction on her Instagram stories.

She said that she had not been “in a place to be able to be a part” of the documentary at the time of filming but applauded all of those who spoke - which included some of Flack’s other high profile friends and co-workers such as television presenter Dermot O’Leary and singer Olly Murs.

O'Porter wrote: “I think everyone did really well to speak so openly about something that I know is total agony. You’ll see a side to Caroline that you won’t have seen before.”

“You’ll see what unkind comments can do to someone. You’ll understand that how you perceive someone might not be the reality of who they are. And hopefully you’ll consider that if you’re even tempted to write something online.

“I’d like to add that Caroline absolutely had her struggles, but her joy and vibrancy and silliness and sense of fun were all very real too. Despite her mental health battles, she remains the funniest, silliest, most fun, most rock and roll, most utterly ridiculous, most adventurous and most loyal person you could imagine. People can be more than one thing. Caroline was everything. And I miss her.”

Limerick native and former Love Island star Greg O’ Shea also watched the documentary last night, posting a photo of his television on his Instagram stories and writing: “I had the pleasure of meeting her only a handful of times. She was always so kind and friendly. Hopefully a lot of lessons will be taken from her very sad death.”

Those who took part in last night’s documentary said that they hope Flack's story might encourage viewers to be more open about their mental health struggles and seek help where necessary.

"The documentary made this year bearable. It was therapy for us," her mother Christine Flack said.

Anyone who wishes to seek support should free phone Samaritans on 116 123, Pieta House on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444.