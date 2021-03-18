Over 1m views for Kinsale girl, 4, singing Danny Boy from scenic Cork spots

The video was shot at locations including Nohoval Cove and the Old Head of Kinsale
Over 1m views for Kinsale girl, 4, singing Danny Boy from scenic Cork spots

Emma Sophia Ryan singing Danny Boy

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 10:45
Denise O’Donoghue

A four-year-old girl has captured global attention with her version of the beloved song, Danny Boy.

Emma Sophia Ryan, who is from Kinsale, sang the tune in a stunning video shared online for St Patrick’s Day. Her mother, Mary, is a professional musician and plays the piano and violin on the video.

The video was shot at Nohoval Cove and at the Old Head of Kinsale, with both locations providing the dramatic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean for Emma Sophia’s sweet voice. It later moves to an atmospheric sixth-century clifftop church and graveyard.

Dressed in an Aran cardigan and with her bouncy curls blowing in the sea breeze, Emma Sophia’s video looks like a postcard-perfect depiction of Ireland.

 

“Dedicated to everyone with Irish blood in their veins, this is both an emotional and a spiritual experience,” the video description reads. The four-minute video has been watched over 1.2 million times on Facebook and a further 13,500 times on YouTube.

Emma Sophia first gained attention for her singing when her video of Ireland's Call went viral when she was three. 

Videos of her singing have been viewed millions of times online and she made her stage debut at the Cork Opera House in December 2020 when she was invited to perform Walking in the Air for the annual Cork Opera House Christmas Concert where she was accompanied by the Orchestra of the Cork Opera House.

Read More

Listen: What does Daithí's son want for his birthday? A vaccine for nana

More in this section

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2016 - London The most memorable moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
ME.Irish.Dancers.031798.MB??(Newport Beach)?Dancers from the Celtic Gold Academy of Huntington Beach From dancing to donkeys: St Patrick’s Day activities to try from anywhere in the world 
Man making walrus noises appears on news from Valentia Island and becomes instant icon Man making walrus noises appears on news from Valentia Island and becomes instant icon
Over 1m views for Kinsale girl, 4, singing Danny Boy from scenic Cork spots

Live: What's going on this virtual Saint Patrick's Day

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices