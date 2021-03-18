Over 1m views for Kinsale girl, 4, singing Danny Boy from scenic Cork spots

A four-year-old girl has captured global attention with her version of the beloved song, Danny Boy.

Emma Sophia Ryan, who is from Kinsale, sang the tune in a stunning video shared online for St Patrick’s Day. Her mother, Mary, is a professional musician and plays the piano and violin on the video.

The video was shot at Nohoval Cove and at the Old Head of Kinsale, with both locations providing the dramatic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean for Emma Sophia’s sweet voice. It later moves to an atmospheric sixth-century clifftop church and graveyard.

Dressed in an Aran cardigan and with her bouncy curls blowing in the sea breeze, Emma Sophia’s video looks like a postcard-perfect depiction of Ireland.

“Dedicated to everyone with Irish blood in their veins, this is both an emotional and a spiritual experience,” the video description reads. The four-minute video has been watched over 1.2 million times on Facebook and a further 13,500 times on YouTube.

Emma Sophia first gained attention for her singing when her video of Ireland's Call went viral when she was three.

Videos of her singing have been viewed millions of times online and she made her stage debut at the Cork Opera House in December 2020 when she was invited to perform Walking in the Air for the annual Cork Opera House Christmas Concert where she was accompanied by the Orchestra of the Cork Opera House.