Live: What's going on this virtual Saint Patrick's Day

We look at what the online world has to offer today - as it happens
Twins Ellie and Jack O’Herlihy at Cork’s iconic Shakey Bridge, one of 40 locations in Cork going green for the Cork St Patrick’s Festival this year. 

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 12:06
Martha Brennan

While we hunker down for another St Patrick’s Day at home, the virtual world is proving that the Irish spirit is stronger than any pandemic could hold back.

As of this morning, one of the top trending topics on Twitter was the hashtag #proudtobeirish, as users from Neven McGuire to the Irish Foreign Ministry took to the platform to post about their national pride and wish each other a safe and happy holiday.

Elsewhere, Irish sketch artist Conor Moore is going viral, as the web applauds his story of Saint Patrick as told by 21 Irish personalities, from Tommy Tiernan to Micahel Martin. 

People are getting ready for virtual parades throughout the country, as areas like Kilkenny and Waterford ask residents to take part in the fun by posting videos of themselves in their gardens. 

This Bandon woman had her two dogs ready early this morning for the Cork celebrations.

 

Two cities are also celebrating the day by looking over old parade footage, from Dublin City Council's Twitter page to the Irish Examiner’s coverage of Cork city parades past

Tourism Ireland is gearing up to unveil their Orchestra of Light event with Dublin City Council, where 500 drones will light up the skies in celebration later tonight. The short film will air tonight at 9:30pm on Oireachtas TV and can also be found online afterwards on www.stpatricksfestival.ie and on www.rte.ie/culture.

The Irish Defence Forces is also marking the day, releasing a video online featuring a compilation 'St Patrick's Day March' video with musicians from all three army bands and pipers.

President Higgins delivered his St Patrick’s Day message this morning, saying that in the future when “we parade again and gather in celebration ... we will recall how we made Saint Patrick's Day 2021 the beginning of a new journey, one we are happy to share with the whole world and all of its people". 

The speech can be viewed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in the world of Tiktok, hundreds are dancing it out to The Irish Rover by The Pogues, including the Gardiner Brothers, the Galway Irish dancing duo who have over 544k followers. Watch here.

Over on Youtube, you can watch some phenomenal videos of the greening of landmarks that have been going on all week, including this Waterford filmmaker's beautiful drone footage.

Or, take a look at this “Stay-at-home” Samba by the Cork School of Music. 

Cork City Council is also applauding the county’s greenings efforts online.

The internet is sure to be hopping after RTÉ One's A St Patrick's Festival Celebration , hosted by Baz Ashmawy, airs at 6:30pm tonight. Also sure to trend: Michéal Martin's meeting with US president Joe Biden later today.

Also happening across the pond as we speak are preparations for the New York City parade, where the city's Mayor de Blasio has just made a surprise appearanceYou can watch the coverage live on Facebook.

In Chicago, celebrations will begin around 7pm Irish time, as the Irish abroad already begin to gather around the bright green Chicago River. 

