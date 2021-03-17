Live: What's going on this virtual Saint Patrick's Day

While we hunker down for another St Patrick’s Day at home, the virtual world is proving that the Irish spirit is stronger than any pandemic could hold back.

As of this morning, one of the top trending topics on Twitter was the hashtag #proudtobeirish, as users from Neven McGuire to the Irish Foreign Ministry took to the platform to post about their national pride and wish each other a safe and happy holiday.

Elsewhere, Irish sketch artist Conor Moore is going viral, as the web applauds his story of Saint Patrick as told by 21 Irish personalities, from Tommy Tiernan to Micahel Martin.

The story of aul St Patrick ☘️ As told by by 21 “Irish” personalities 🤔 HAPPY ST PATRICKS DAY 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/t5ddS90kxa — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) March 17, 2021

People are getting ready for virtual parades throughout the country, as areas like Kilkenny and Waterford ask residents to take part in the fun by posting videos of themselves in their gardens.

This Bandon woman had her two dogs ready early this morning for the Cork celebrations.

Cara and Chip are up early in Bandon #Cork in a full dress rehearsals for the #RTÉVirtualParade and we are enjoying every second of that dog costume 🇮🇪 🐶



Thanks for sharing @ainebcrowley, nice hat 😉 ☘️#RTÉVirtualParade part of @stpatricksfest #SPF2021 pic.twitter.com/pRL8CG1EKP — RTÉ (@rte) March 17, 2021

Two cities are also celebrating the day by looking over old parade footage, from Dublin City Council's Twitter page to the Irish Examiner’s coverage of Cork city parades past.

Tourism Ireland is gearing up to unveil their Orchestra of Light event with Dublin City Council, where 500 drones will light up the skies in celebration later tonight. The short film will air tonight at 9:30pm on Oireachtas TV and can also be found online afterwards on www.stpatricksfestival.ie and on www.rte.ie/culture.

The Irish Defence Forces is also marking the day, releasing a video online featuring a compilation 'St Patrick's Day March' video with musicians from all three army bands and pipers.

As part of our #StPatricksDay celebrations the @DFSMIreland complied a 'St Patrick's Day March' video featuring musicians from all 3 Army bands & pipers from DFSM HQ Coy.



Arrangement: Lt Col (Rtd) Brendan Power

Audio: Capt Thomas Kelly

Video: BM Mark Nutley pic.twitter.com/7FS6s8rqzC — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) March 17, 2021

President Higgins delivered his St Patrick’s Day message this morning, saying that in the future when “we parade again and gather in celebration ... we will recall how we made Saint Patrick's Day 2021 the beginning of a new journey, one we are happy to share with the whole world and all of its people".

The speech can be viewed on Twitter.

Watch, listen to, or read the special message from President Michael D. Higgins to “all those who form part of the Irish family, and its friends in the families of the world,” for #StPatricksDay2021:https://t.co/ZBqfTu3ML6 pic.twitter.com/koco7mZJwT — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 17, 2021

Meanwhile, in the world of Tiktok, hundreds are dancing it out to The Irish Rover by The Pogues, including the Gardiner Brothers, the Galway Irish dancing duo who have over 544k followers. Watch here.

Over on Youtube, you can watch some phenomenal videos of the greening of landmarks that have been going on all week, including this Waterford filmmaker's beautiful drone footage.

Or, take a look at this “Stay-at-home” Samba by the Cork School of Music.

Cork City Council is also applauding the county’s greenings efforts online.

🇮🇪Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh go léir



☘Wishing you and your family a very Happy & Safe St. Patrick's Day!



💚 Over 40 iconic building have gone green for #StPatricksDay - don't forget to share your pics & use #CorkGoesGreen pic.twitter.com/9FxXGqMelj — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) March 17, 2021

The internet is sure to be hopping after RTÉ One's A St Patrick's Festival Celebration , hosted by Baz Ashmawy, airs at 6:30pm tonight. Also sure to trend: Michéal Martin's meeting with US president Joe Biden later today.

Also happening across the pond as we speak are preparations for the New York City parade, where the city's Mayor de Blasio has just made a surprise appearance. You can watch the coverage live on Facebook.

In Chicago, celebrations will begin around 7pm Irish time, as the Irish abroad already begin to gather around the bright green Chicago River.