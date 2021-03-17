From dancing to donkeys: St Patrick’s Day activities to try from anywhere in the world 

Irish countryside stories with donkeys

Guests can say hello to the donkeys and listen to immersive interactive Irish folk tales.

“We’ll start out in my family home where I'll perform a collection of magical Irish folk tales, stories of Irish country life in times past & beautiful Irish folk songs,” says host Helena.

“Then we’ll take a stroll outside and join donkeys, Jenny & Belle to explore the picturesque Irish countryside on our doorstep! With Jenny and Belle’s assistance, I'll guide you through my family’s mini-orchard to see how this year’s apples are faring, explore the native Irish wild flowers in season and venture into the family’s spruce tree grove. Then, to reward them for all their help, it’ll be time to feed Jenny & Belle with their favourite food; carrots.”

Find more information here.

Irish dance masterclass

People can learn to become Irish dancing superstars with Galway dancer, Aneta.

“We will spend first few minutes informally chatting and getting to know each other. I'll talk a bit about the different styles of Irish dance and point out the characteristics of the two styles we'll be learning,” says Aneta.

“We'll learn a Sean-nós dance step and an Irish step dance step. We'll try the steps to the music. According to how much time is left, we can learn more complicated steps.”

Find more information here.

Irish village, history, culture and craic

Learning about Irish history with a virtual adventure with Mark and his dog, Missy.

“This is not your standard historical experience. It is fully interactive, with loads of great views, chat, quizzes, Irish music, scary stories, culture and Irish craic,” says Mark.

“Giants carved the coastlines, fairies dwell deep in the forests, and luck flows through every landscape - Ireland is full of great stories and I will share my favourites, that will have you sitting in disbelief or rolling on the floor laughing.”

Find more information here.

Baking Irish scones and brown bread

Learn how to bake scones this St Patrick's Day

Become a baking champion in a Zoom class with restaurateur Kate.

“We will bake fruit, lavender and berry scones, and spelt or brown bread,” says Kate.

“I will bake on my side of the video, while the guest will bake at the same time at their place. I’m going to do all the baking step by step with them. I believe in the hands on experience for my guests - from handling ingredients to kneading dough. It isn't all about the cooking, I share lots of tips from my experience over the years.”

Find more information here.

The Irish pub and beer tasting experience

Join Helena and Seán to enjoy the charm and hospitality of an Irish pub in your own living room.

“Join acclaimed seanchaí and singer, Helena Byrne, and beer expert, Seán Fitzmaurice as they take you on a spectacular Irish pub tour and beer tasting experience. Seán and Helena will guide you through the fascinating world of Irish beers; from the origins of the country’s most famous breweries and the brewing process itself, to finding the unique characteristics of Ireland's most popular beer styles.

“You’ll be encouraged to sing along, ask questions and enjoy a tasty pint throughout.”

Find more information here.

An Irishman's guide to Irish whiskey

Join John for an introduction to Irish whiskey.

“Discover the history and the evolution of this beautiful spirit, how it is interwoven into the fabric of Irish heritage and personality and its importance to Irish culture,” John says.

“This is an interactive experience, so as we will learn about three different styles of Irish whiskey that I will be sampling, we will discuss the Irish whiskey you are enjoying and suggestions for whiskey for you to try in the future. So grab a glass, pour some of your favorite Irish whiskey and join me for an hour of Irish culture, history, craic and of course, whiskey.”

Find more information here.