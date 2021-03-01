Who is Daisy Kelliher, the Irish star of reality show Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

What is Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The reality series follows the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a sailing yacht during a charter season in Croatia. Bravo says we should “expect beautiful Croatian scenery, steamy crew hookups, and a whole lot of boat drama.”

Who is the Irish crew member?

When watching the trailer one accent may have caught your attention. Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, 33, from Dublin is part of the season two crew and, according to the show’s makers, the sea is in her blood.

“New Chief Stew, Daisy Kelliher, is considered a yachting legacy. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her parents - and many aunts and uncles - were yachties,” her profile on Bravo’s website reads.

Her grandfather, Eddie Kelliher, was born in Tralee, Co Kerry and his wife, Doreen, was from Valentia island. After moving to Dublin, he joined the Royal Irish Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire and he went on to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, representing Ireland in the Dragon class.

The Bravo description continues: “Though Daisy has a lot to live up to when she joins Parsifal III as the new Chief Stew, that doesn’t stop her from driving head-first into crew politics and drinking like a true Irish woman. Daisy can always be counted on to give you a piece of her mind and let her hair down to have a good time.”

What happens in the first episode?

The description for episode one reads quite dramatically, from drunk fighting to a ‘lost at sea’ fear over two guests. “The first charter gets rocky when the guests get in a drunken, personal fight; the next morning, the guests’ excitement to sail puts Daisy and Natasha at odds over serving breakfast on heel; Jean-Luc realises he may have lost two guests at sea.”

What did Daisy say happened during the series?

“There was definitely a lot of sex,” Kelliher said in an Instagram Live video about the series. “I don’t know if it was Covid. I don’t know. So, like, people hadn’t been around other people in a while or what was going on. But there was definitely something in the air. It was like, wow, this a lot. Even for yachties, it was a lot."

Daisy added: "There was a lot of partying, a lot of sex, a lot of drama, a lot of tears."

Despite the drama-filled scenes, Kelliher said the crew was “awesome”.

"To be honest, the whole crew was pretty strong," she said. "If you took a bit of the drama out, I thought we were a good team, just kind of crazy personalities."

Where can I watch the show?

The second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on the Bravo cable network in the US from today. The series is streamed on Hayu in Ireland.