Five of the best interviews on The Tommy Tiernan Show this year 

The hugely popular Saturday night chat show The Tommy Tiernan Show was due to finish its 10-week run next weekend, but the final episode will now air on Saturday, April 17 after the series was extended by six weeks.
The chat show, which is now in its fifth season, has entertained and enthralled audiences this year with compelling interviews.
Iconic actress Brenda Fricker spoke candidly about success, loneliness and her experience of both winning an Oscar and presenting at the awards ceremony the following year.
Best-selling author Marian Keyes spoke about her writing successes and her battle with alcoholism in her youth.
Baz Ashmawy spoke about the trauma of his father leaving when he was a child, saying "he legged it with a bit of my identity".
Former Ireland rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll opened up about his close friend who died by suicide and spoke about the simple joys of parenthood.
Senator Eileen Flynn told Tommy Tiernan spoke about the diversity within the Travelling community and noted the members of her community who are LGBTQI+, those who married people from outside the community and people who live with disabilities.