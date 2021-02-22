My father Tom Brosnan was a Kerryman: Pierce Brosnan on his Munster roots

The Hollywood actor has teamed up with Tourism Ireland to promote Ireland
Pierce Brosnan misses the Kerry coastline

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 16:47
Ciara McDonnell

"What's not to love about Ireland?" 

Pierce Brosnan is looking deliciously craggy as he peers towards the camera in a video for Tourism Ireland and Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA).

He might have left the old sod at the age of eleven, but he is fiercely connected to his roots here. 

"This tiny island that has sown the greatest gift of poetry and storytelling," he announces in his hybrid American accent with a good dollop of Oirish. "I love the Kerry coastline. I love the Ring of Kerry."

He is convincing. I want to go to Pierce Brosnan's Ireland. I want to go to the Kerry that his father comes from. 

This video is part of Tourism Ireland’s #FillYourHeartWithIreland online campaign. The aim is to keep Ireland at the top of the list for international tourists and make sure that we are best placed to start converting business for Irish tourism operators when the time is right.

Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, return to Ireland as often as possible, and every visit is a new adventure. "Over these many decades now going back, there's always something great to discover."

In true Hollywood style, Pierce finishes with a bang. Leaning into the camera, he flashes us a wolfish smile before becoming thoughtful. 

"What do I miss about Ireland," he reminisces. "It's the people. The sheer stamina and life force of Irish people, from this great beautiful landscape."

Watch the video in full here:

Watch: Rural schoolchildren in Australia sing months of the year as Gaeilge

