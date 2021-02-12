Vicky Phelan thanks 'people power' as Instagram account reinstated

While receiving treatment in America, Vicky Phelan received a 'beyond disgusting' message from a hacker
Vicky Phelan in Maryland where she will be staying for the next six months to take part in a clinical trial she hopes will prolong her life. Photo/Instagram: @vickyphelan

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 12:15
Ciara McDonnell

Vicky Phelan took to social media on Thursday night to thank 'people power' and in particular Michaela O'Shaughnessy - an Irish woman living in New York - for helping to recover her Instagram account. 

Earlier this week, Phelan fell victim to a hacker, receiving a 'beyond disgusting message' from a person claiming to be holding her Instagram account hostage. 

The activist is currently in Maryland taking part in a clinical trial. She has been updating her followers along the way, tweeting on Tuesday, “I finally got the wonder drug, M7824 (it's Pembro 2.0).

“Here's hoping that this drug does for me what Pembro has achieved - a quality of life that has allowed me to really live my life and make memories.”

The following day, Phelan received a message from a hacker, which said  "I am expert in this field, I can use your account maliciously if I want, or I can take you away from your friends, but my goal is not to harm you."

Thanks to the help of her followers, Vicky has had her original account reinstated, though she says she will not use it again as it is tainted. 

She has asked that people who wish to follow her, head to her new Instagram account, where she will continue to document her journey. 

