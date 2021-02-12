Vicky Phelan thanks 'people power' as Instagram account reinstated

Vicky Phelan took to social media on Thursday night to thank 'people power' and in particular Michaela O'Shaughnessy - an Irish woman living in New York - for helping to recover her Instagram account.

Earlier this week, Phelan fell victim to a hacker, receiving a 'beyond disgusting message' from a person claiming to be holding her Instagram account hostage.

This ⬇️

People power did this 👊👊👊

THANK YOU to all my tweeps for all your help, suggestions, support and just having my back 😘



A special thank you to @lifeofaladybear who got my account back 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UWIkSbseoD — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) February 12, 2021

The activist is currently in Maryland taking part in a clinical trial. She has been updating her followers along the way, tweeting on Tuesday, “I finally got the wonder drug, M7824 (it's Pembro 2.0).

“Here's hoping that this drug does for me what Pembro has achieved - a quality of life that has allowed me to really live my life and make memories.”

And it's going in....Today, I finally got the wonder drug, M7824 (it's Pembro 2.0)



Here's hoping that this drug does for me what Pembro has achieved - a quality of life that has allowed me to really live my life and make memories ❤



Thank you to EVERYONE for your well wishes pic.twitter.com/k139l4ZUVW — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) February 9, 2021

The following day, Phelan received a message from a hacker, which said "I am expert in this field, I can use your account maliciously if I want, or I can take you away from your friends, but my goal is not to harm you."

This ⬇️

See below msg I just received from the person who hacked my Instagram account



Now I am angry 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/8u4LsxFJ5y — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) February 10, 2021

Thanks to the help of her followers, Vicky has had her original account reinstated, though she says she will not use it again as it is tainted.

She has asked that people who wish to follow her, head to her new Instagram account, where she will continue to document her journey.