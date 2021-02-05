Siobhán McSweeney says pottery presenting job 'a genuine experience'

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney says it was “a bit of a breakdown” that helped her get her new job presenting a programme on Channel Four.

McSweeney, who is from Aherla, Co Cork, hosts The Great Pottery Throw Down, which is made by the creators of the Great British Bake Off. It was her appearance on a special celebrity episode of Bake Off that caught the show creators' attention.

“I was on the Bake Off with the other Derry Girls and I had a bit of a breakdown and they thought I’d be good at presenting,” she told The Graham Norton Show.

“I wasn’t angling for it and I didn’t know anything about pottery – to be honest, I still don’t.”

The Great Pottery Throw Down follows the Bake Off format and sees 12 amateur potters battle it out to be crowned champion of the clay.

It has been praised for its wholesome content, which includes a unique trait of one of the judges. Where Paul Hollywood offers bakers handshakes when they have performed well, Keith Brymer Jones becomes overwhelmed with emotion when a potter has done something beautiful.

“It is such a genuine experience, everyone is so passionate and it’s really sweet and emotional,” Mc Sweeney said of the show.

McSweeney, who is best known for her role as Sister Michael in Derry Girls, said at first she found it difficult to be herself while presenting.

“I found it weird presenting rather than acting. When you act you have another persona but it’s hard to know how to be yourself.”

The actor, who lives in London, also shared her joy at receiving a Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday. Writing on social media, she urged other people in at-risk groups to stay hopeful, adding the vaccine is coming to everyone.

“Can’t tell you what relief I feel. And how grateful I am to science and human endeavour.”