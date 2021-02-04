Nursing home residents and staff take on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge

The offering from Co Offaly has been described as inspirational and heartwarming on social media
Nursing home residents and staff take on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Ealga Lodge Nursing Home performing their version of the Jerusalema Challenge

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 09:46
Denise O’Donoghue

If the gardaí taking part in the Jerusalema Challenge didn’t put a smile on your face this week then this video certainly will.

The staff and residents of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home in Birr, Co Offaly dusted off their dancing shoes and created a toe-tapping video of the viral dance.

Among those taking part are a talented Irish dancer and a spry man in a red jumper who has clearly been missing the dancefloor.

 

The video, which features the song Jerusalema by Master KG, has been a huge success on social media, with commenters calling it inspirational and heartwarming.

“We are overwhelmed with all of the likes, shares and lovely comments on our video,” staff at the nursing home wrote on Facebook.

“We are so proud of our amazing team here in Ealga Lodge, where we work hard to create a fun and friendly atmosphere for our residents. 

We are privileged to provide care for the most wonderful group of people and every day is a joy to come to work.

With a community spirit like that and dance moves to match, it seems like a wonderful place to work and live.

On Tuesday, An Garda Síochána revealed their epic dance routine. 

The video splices together 13 different videos of our masked frontline heroes dancing everywhere from the Blennerville Windmill in Tralee and the Statue by the Sea in Co. Kerry to the McCann Barracks in Templemore.

