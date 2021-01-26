Former Operation Transformation leader passes away after long illness

A young mother who took part in Operation Transformation has passed away.

Sarah O’Callaghan from Co Cavan participated in the RTÉ show three years ago.

She passed away today surrounded by her family after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Gary, her daughter Amelia, her parents Karl and Iris and her brother Karl.

Ms O’Callaghan, who was in her early 30s and originally from Finglas in Co Dublin, took part in the show because she had wanted to lose weight after battling cancer.

"I decided to join [OT] because back in 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer at 25, and for that year of treatment I put on an awful lot of weight," she said at the time.

Ms O’Callaghan found out she had breast cancer when she returned from her honeymoon in May 2015.

Operation Transformation's 2018 leaders: Mary Diamond, Wayne O'Donnell, Felicity Moroney, David Cryan and Sarah O'Callaghan

She said that the diagnosis changed her life radically and led to rapid weight gain.

While on Operation Transformation, she paid tribute to her family for their support and said she turned to emotional eating after her diagnosis.

"I had great support from my husband and my mam and dad but I found... it's so weird because I never emotionally ate in my life. It was just after I got sick that I felt that it gave me the comfort that no one else could give me and I just found that, that was my way.

"If I was happy, I would eat; if I was sad, I would eat; if we were celebrating something, I would eat so my mind just completely overtook and then I'd feel worse about myself and then I'd eat.”

During her time on Operation Transformation, Ms O’Callaghan lost 1st 6.5lbs.