Adele reaches divorce settlement almost two years after split from Simon Konecki

Adele has reached a divorce settlement with estranged husband Simon Konecki, almost two years after they separated (Yui Mok/PA)

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 06:00
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Adele has reached a divorce settlement with estranged husband Simon Konecki, almost two years after they separated.

The chart-topping singer, 32, announced she and charity boss Konecki had split up in April 2019. They married in 2016.

Adele filed for divorce in September 2019 in Los Angeles, and court records show she filed a judgment packet earlier this month.

The former couple will officially be divorced when a judge signs off the agreement.

Adele and Konecki began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012.

Adele cited irreconcilable differences when they split and both parties wanted joint custody of Angelo.

The initial filing revealed separation of assets and properties would be decided through mediation and details have not been made public.

Speaking at the time the separation was announced, a representative for Adele said: “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Grammy-winner Adele, whose albums include 2011’s 21 and 2015’s 25, is working on a new record – which is expected to be released this year.

