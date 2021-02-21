The Shape I'm In: Joanne McNally on the Corona Kilo, anxiety and being a good sleeper

Joanne McNally has a way with words, but since returning to Dublin from London last year, her skills are getting more practice on the Scrabble board than on stage.

“It would have been a very long lockdown for my mum with no one in the house,” she says. “We’re very much in our own little bubble. We play Scrabble and do crosswords and watch chat shows, it’s like our little bonding time.”

As a stand-up comedian, the only part of Joanne’s job that can go ahead right now is television, so the former Republic of Telly host was delighted to get a call from RTÉ last year to take part in a new comedy show Clear History.

“I really miss working with people. Comedy is so insular. It’s so nice when you get a chance to work with other people,” she says. “I was so up for doing Clear History if they told me I was hired to feed a duck on RTÉ2 I would have done it just to be back in the studio.”

While Joanne is planning to return to her home in London soon, she’s relishing her downtime while she can, catching up with friends on Zoom, getting use out of her new Fitbit walking around Dalkey, and working on her writing.

“Before lockdown I was working pretty much every night of the week. I had no personal life at all. Because of the nature of the job that I do I hadn't seen anyone in so long. I kind of drifted away,” the 36-year-old says.

“Friendships suffered because I was very much on the road, living on a train. So lockdown has been a nice opportunity to reconnect with my friends and get my personal life back. It’s a lovely part of it.”

Watch Clear History on RTÉ Player now

What shape are you in?

I put on the Corona kilo, like the rest of us. I’m filming something Friday though, which means I spent yesterday panic walking around the house with weights.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I don’t have a sweet tooth at all. I actually eat quite well and just like healthy food. I love a good salad and soy yoghurt and I eat a lot of eggs and fruit.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Sour cream and onion crisps. I buy the low-fat ones but then eat four bags of them.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’m an amazing sleeper. I’ll put on a documentary, like about Pompeii or Egypt, and dream that I’m in it. I mean I’m probably not getting actual good sleep but I don’t care. My Fitbit says I did 600 steps in my sleep last night, where did I go? Chasing my dreams I suppose.

How do you relax?

I’ll watch Games of Thrones or my mum and I will do a crossword or I’ll go for a walk.

Who are your sporting heroes?

The only sporty person I know is Philly McMahon. I think he plays rugby? Tennis?

What’s your favourite smell?

My mom got me a Jo Malone candle for Christmas and I couldn't stop lighting it. But when she told me how much it cost I blew it out straight away. It’s like setting fire to money.

When is the last time you cried?

Probably watching something. I cry laughing a lot.

What traits do you least like in others?

I don’t like humble bragging or people constantly referring to their anxiety. We all have anxiety.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m a massive procrastinator. One time I did a course on the Cholera epidemic just so I didn’t have to write. I’m also very obsessive. I definitely have a couple of screws loose.

Do you pray?

No. I’m kind of envious of people who are religious though. It’s kind of like Santa for adults.

What would cheer up your day?

I’d love to be getting up, putting on makeup and a nice outfit, and going for lunch with my friends.

What quote inspires you most and why?

“It is what it is.” It kind of takes the power out of a situation.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Dalkey, where I grew up. I'd love to buy a house there but as a single woman, you've a better chance of joining the nunnery. I also love Soho in London.