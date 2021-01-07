Tá homeschool ag teacht! Cúla4 ar Scoil returns to TG4

TG4 will broadcast a new series of Cúla4 ar Scoil aimed at helping children through the school closures. Starting on Monday, the programme will air from Monday to Thursday at 10am and will be repeated at 4pm each day.

Aimed at primary school children who attend Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools, the half-hour programmes will be presented by teacher Orla Ní Fhinneadha with help from teachers Micheál Ó Dubhghaill, Cian Ó Griallais, Caitríona Nic an tSaoir and Síle Ní Choncheanainn during the series.

The show is produced by Meangadh Fíbín, who promise a fortnightly theme and that the lesson objectives and learning outcomes will be drawn from the primary school curriculum and will be presented in an engaging and interactive manner.

Core curriculum subjects will be included such as Irish, Mathematics, History and Geography, and there will also be an emphasis on creativity, the arts, science, oral traditions, health and wellbeing.

Children will be invited to participate at home and will be asked to send in pictures or videos of their work to the programme. The content will also be available online on Cula4.com and on youtube Cúla4.