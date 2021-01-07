Tá homeschool ag teacht! Cúla4 ar Scoil returns to TG4

Everyone's favourite Irish language homeschool resource is returning next week. 
Tá homeschool ag teacht! Cúla4 ar Scoil returns to TG4

Orla Ni Fhinneadha will present Cúla4 ar Scoil, starting on Monday. 

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 12:53
Ciara McDonnell

TG4 will broadcast a new series of Cúla4 ar Scoil aimed at helping children through the school closures. Starting on Monday, the programme will air from Monday to Thursday at 10am and will be repeated at 4pm each day. 

Aimed at primary school children who attend Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools, the half-hour programmes will be presented by teacher Orla Ní Fhinneadha with help from teachers Micheál Ó Dubhghaill, Cian Ó Griallais, Caitríona Nic an tSaoir and Síle Ní Choncheanainn during the series. 

The show is produced by Meangadh Fíbín, who promise a fortnightly theme and that the lesson objectives and learning outcomes will be drawn from the primary school curriculum and will be presented in an engaging and interactive manner. 

Core curriculum subjects will be included such as Irish, Mathematics, History and Geography, and there will also be an emphasis on creativity, the arts, science, oral traditions, health and wellbeing.

Children will be invited to participate at home and will be asked to send in pictures or videos of their work to the programme. The content will also be available online on Cula4.com and on youtube Cúla4.

Read More

The ultimate list of free educational resources for parents 

More in this section

James Corden filming James Corden and fellow late night hosts address unprecedented day in US
V&A Summer Party - London Graham Norton: I did not like being on list of top BBC earners
1 Joe Exotic’s father dies of Covid-19 as Tiger King star bids for pardon from Donald Trump
Tá homeschool ag teacht! Cúla4 ar Scoil returns to TG4

From Cahersiveen to CNN: Who is Donie O’Sullivan, the Irish reporter in Washington DC?

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices