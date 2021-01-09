This Much I Know: Ellen Molloy - 'Injury is my biggest fear'

Ellen Molloy, 16 years old, Irish Soccer International Team

I live in Kilkenny with my mum, dad, and big brother Shane. My brother plays soccer like me. In fact, it was Shane who got me into soccer. My family is very supportive and hardworking, I couldn’t wish for better role models.

My granddad’s name was Tony Roche and he has sadly passed away. He had a big influence on my soccer career. He loved football and he was a big Liverpool football club fan. My granddad played soccer himself and received an underage cap for Ireland when he played at U15s level.

I think a passion for soccer runs in my blood. My granddad was very talented at playing football and I was lucky enough to get my first cap for Ireland in October last year. I believe life is what you make of it. Football is something that I’m passionate about and now I am working hard to achieve my goals, and hopefully score a few goals along the way too!

In October last year, I made my senior international debut for Ireland in the 86th minute against the Ukraine. We lost the game but on a personal level, it was a big win for me.

It was such a huge honour to represent Ireland and I hope I get the chance to do it many more times in my sporting career.

Representing my country was a very proud moment for me, but I was just as thrilled to be a part of my county team winning the Gaynor Cup U14 with Kilkenny in 2018.

My parents always tell me to work hard and stay humble. I am the youngest person on the Women’s Irish International Football team by about four years, it’s a big step up and I want to make them proud.

With youth on my side, I know I have a lot to learn about the game and about life in general. But I am so eager and willing to take instruction and guidance from my coaches, my teachers and my parents. I think this will stand to me, at least I will always know that I have done my best.

My dad is probably the person that I turn to the most. He brings me to all my football training sessions and matches. He listens to me and encourages me. It’s true what they say about dad and their little girls, he’s my biggest fan and I would be lost without him.

My earliest memory is wearing my first football boots and playing with him and my brother in our back garden.

Like anyone involved in sport, injury is my biggest fear. It’s a risk that you just have to take on with playing the game, but it scares me to think that an injury could put me out of action for an extended period.

I think I am best at listening and taking instruction. People tell me that I have a talent for football, but I know that talent won’t get you very far without hard work and being willing to learn.

I’m still young and trying to figure out what I’m good at and passionate about. Football is obviously a very important part of my life but I enjoy music too.

I want to give myself the chance to explore a few different directions in life. I’m thinking of studying teaching after school, so right now I am concentrating on my studies and my football. At just 16 years old, my life is pretty much all ahead of me.

Getting involved in sport and especially a team sport is like having a second family. We all have to get along, work together, and trust each other, in order to be successful. We also have to look out for one another too. Not only are you protecting yourself, so you can continue to go to training and participate in sport, but you’re protecting your family and your teammates too.

Playing sports as a teenager is a brilliant way to stay physically and mentally healthy. During the pandemic it’s more important than ever for children and teens like me to have this kind of outlet, especially when so much of our normal day-to-day lives have been restricted with Covid.

Ellen Molloy has teamed up with the HSE to advocate for all children aged 2-17 years to get the free flu vaccine this winter. See HSE.ie/flu for more information.