Shape I'm In: 'We just put all our energy into a house and we got it'

THERE were a lot of great moments in 2020 for actor Ryan Andrews. His highlight, however, wasn’t his experience on Dancing with the Stars but purchasing his first home with long-time girlfriend Michaela O’ Neill during lockdown.

“We weren’t working so we just put all our energy into a house and we got it. She’s southside, I’m northside, but we have to go wherever the woman wants,” the 26-year-old laughs.

Ryan first appeared on our screens when he was just 14-years-old in The Clinic. He became a household name when he was cast in Fair City two years later, but most stage fans would recognise him from his work in the Olympia’s annual pantomime.

This year’s pantomime is currently streaming online, having been pre-recorded due to Covid-19. While the cast missed the live audience, Ryan was appreciative of a rare opportunity to take a step back.

“I’ve worked the four weeks over Christmas for the last 17 years. I didn't even know what people did at Christmas,” he says. “This year I had the best of both worlds. I still had panto and the chance to be an absolute pig and sleep.”

Last year, he went straight from pantomime season into Dancing with the Stars, where he and partner Giulia Dotta were runners-up. He may have had an advantage going into the series, as his girlfriend Michaela has been dancing since she was three and is currently the dance captain of the Olympia pantomime.

The veteran performers met when Ryan joined the cast aged ten and after all these years working and now living together, the pair never argue. “We just really enjoy each other’s company, it’s strange, but we started off as friends so we really get each other,” says Ryan.

Going into the new year, the job he’s most excited for already is this year’s pantomime. “Not one person talks about the hours or the work,” he says. “It’s all about the family, the love. That’s why we keep coming back.”

Once Upon a Panto is available to stream until January 3 from www.olympiapanto.ie

Dancing with the Stars runner-up Ryan Andrews says his highlight of the year was buying his first home.

What shape are you in?

I was in the best shape of my life after Dancing with the Stars. Then I put on a few Covid pounds but once lockdown ended I started training again so I’m in pretty good shape. However, I did tear ligaments in my ankle last month walking across stage before filming. I wasn’t meant to walk on it but I ended up doing a whole panto on it.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I used to turn to sugar when I was busy but now I’m turning to salads and fruit and I find it really gives me more energy.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love takeaways at the weekend. I’ll eat two spice boxes no problem.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’m at my most creative at night, so the last couple of months it was planning the panto. I always plan my day ahead, every single minute, the night before.

How do you relax?

Going for coffees and walks on my own or with my dog and getting some fresh air to clear my head.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Katie Taylor - what she’s done is incredible. I don’t think she gets the recognition she deserves. If she was in America she’d be the biggest star in the world.

What’s your favourite smell?

We got a candle from Michaela’s mom, a mango one from Dunnes, and it was the first we lit in our house. I’ve stockpiled it since.

When was the last time you cried?

When the curtain came down at the end of recording the panto. The lights went on and everybody was just so emotional.

What traits do you least like in others?

Selfishness. I don’t like when people make it all about themselves. You’re only as good as the person opposite you.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m not great at getting back to people online.

Do you pray?

I don’t pray to a god but I do believe in something spiritual. I’m very thankful and grateful for what I have and think about that.

What would cheer up your day?

Going home and seeing Michaela.

What quote inspires you most?

“When you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Orlando. We go every year and really missed it last year. We’d probably go to Florida every year for the rest of our lives if we could.

What are your New Year's resolutions?

For the first time ever I don’t have any resolutions. 2020 was so unpredictable. I think it’s probably a good thing to not have any resolutions and take it as it comes.