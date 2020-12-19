Why Christmas Eve might just be better than the 25th...

This is it! The home stretch! The grand culmination of your efforts these past few weeks in organising your version of festive cheer and shenanigans!

You did it…we all did it.

Trundling towards the finish line, somewhat bedraggled and uncertain, but arriving there nonetheless. Now, is the time to enjoy the fruits of your labour. To cosy up and hibernate, to relish the season and exhale that small contented sigh. To allow us hope and the good fortune of looking forward whilst reflecting upon the year that broke us and made us in equal measure.

I have forever loved Christmas Eve - perhaps even more so than the main day itself. It is equal parts hushed and still combined with the final hustle and bustle of preparations.

The air always feels crisper, clearer and loaded with anticipation.

As a family, we have small traditions of which we look forward to every year. Some have grown with us; some we have grown out of - but there is a rhythm and routine to these small seasonal rituals which we all enjoy.

This Christmas, now that our children are somewhat older, we are adopting the Icelandic tradition of, ‘Jólabókafló’; which has a literal translation of, ‘Christmas Book Flood’.

As a country, Iceland publishes more books per capita than anywhere else in the world - the majority of which are sold from September to the beginning of November - hence the literary deluge. Presents, and in particular books, are normally exchanged on December 24th and people spend the remainder of the night reading.

We are fortunate to have a great local independent bookseller, ‘Midleton Books’ (instore and online at www.midletonbooks.ie) from which to purchase our selections from.

Therefore, names will be drawn from a jar and each individual tasked with choosing a title for the recipient to spend the evening delving into. We also fully intend upon a further stop to ‘Monty’s’ café (Roxboro Mews, Midleton) for a box of their legendary mince pies for adequate sustenance to fuel our page turning.

For our inaugural hunkering down for the festive season, there are a few more indulgences which I am partial to partaking of… Get your Hygge on!

Or is this the year we are supposed to embrace Lagom? Either way, I am fully onboard with getting cosy. The very notion courses through my veins. As a nation, we are built for it - our inclement weather being one such enabler of same. It does not take much encouragement for donning extra layers and thick socks on my part; my seasonal uniform of sorts if you will.

I also however like to set the scene per say because after this year, I believe we are all deserving of a notion or two. Therefore, to rest your weary bones, you will need some support to coddle you Lizelle Joseph is a graphic designer and self-confessed pattern and print lover. Her brand, ‘Pillows and Patterns (online at www.pillowsandpatterns.com from €17), reflects this along with her passion for bringing happiness to the home through colour and patterns. Her pillow, ‘Diversity‘, gives a seasonal injection with its more muted tones which lends itself to extending its residency on the sofa far beyond the season.

Now that you’ve settled in, a further addition to the ambiance will not go astray!

I am a long-time admirer of ‘Clean Slate’ founded by Nicole Connolly. Her candles are made with 100% soy wax, paraben free, vegan and hand poured. She has also added to the brand with the addition of room sprays. Her best-selling seasonal offering is the ‘Gather’ candle (available online at www.cleanslate.ie from €19) which blends orange clove and myrrh to create an inviting and warm scent. The amber jar, which houses the candle, emits the most inviting glow as it burns and are easily repurposed around the home for a multitude of uses thereafter.

Ensemble

Clean sheets and new pyjamas are one of life’s simple, yet great, pleasures. No more so than on the eve before Mr. C arrives.

Enter ‘Mimi and Bowe’, created by Olwen McAuliffe, a designer herself by trade, the brand encapsulates the ethos of comfort, style and sustainability. Made from GOTS certified organic cotton, the collection its built to last. The lounge set/pyjama range extends to size 7-8years and is available online from www.mimiandbowe.ie from €36.

The midnight hour

You could go with the old favourites when it comes to laying the platter on the hearth in advance of the MVP’s arrival or you could acknowledge that perhaps, he too has had a rough old time of it this year, and treat him accordingly with a box of appropriate festive delicacies from ‘Ellen’s Kitchen’ (Available from €18, 1 Grove Garden, Rushbrooke, Cobh. For order enquires contact 087 701 6669. Instagram @ellenskitchencobh).

Ellen specialises in custom made cakes in conjunction with being the owner, maker and baker of her bustling deli and café - watch your kids’ eyes widen, along with yours, upon seeing her moreish wares tucked onto the shelves of her glass display cases.

Finally, when all through the house, “…not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse”, it is time to afford yourself a wee moment to reflect. I intend on doing so with an upgrade from my hot water bottle to that of the Blästa Henriët ‘Wheat Bag’ (available online from www.yournorthstar.ie from €27.95). It not only eases muscle tension, but is also helps to relax painful knots and is a much safer alternative to ye olde hot water jar!

Before you finally head in the direction of your duvet clad sanctuary, take a moment; a pause if you will.

But no longer than a brief acknowledgement of these previous months- for we are moving forwards, without glancing over our shoulders and lamenting these past times. Allow yourself this happiness.

It is my very great privilege to wish you a safe, happy and contented Christmas. Rest well, be well and look out for one another.