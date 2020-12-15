'I'm ugly crying': The German Christmas ad leaving people in tears

The two-minute ad from German Pharmacy, Doc Morris features a weightlifting grandfather and the story of his all-weather fitness routine
'I'm ugly crying': The German Christmas ad leaving people in tears

DocMorris Christmas Ad 2020

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 09:46
Anna O’Donoghue

Just as we thought SuperValu took the crown for 'Best Christmas Ad 2020', a surprise addition to the lineup has filtered through leaving the internet in tears.

The two-minute ad from German Pharmacy, Doc Morris features a weightlifting grandfather and the story of his all-weather fitness routine.

We see him struggling to lift a large kettlebell out of the house amid the autumn trees and the winter snow, much to the dismay of his neighbours - but it’s worth it and you’ll see why.

With more than 6.5 million views on YouTube, it is been deemed as the “Best Christmas Advertisement this Year” The ad finishes with the slogan written in German: “So that you can take care of what really matters in life”.

"This commercial took me down and made me cry right at my work desk today," one Twitter user wrote.

"I'm ugly crying,” said another.

One even described it as "a master class in emotional storytelling".

More in this section

X Factor 2017 - London 'Please stay safe and healthy.' Sharon Osbourne shares Covid-19 diagnosis
Dancing on Ice Former Neighbours actor Craig McLachlan cleared of stage indecency
Graham Norton Show - London Cher says a man tried to kill her as she made her way into Broadway theatre
Catch 22 UK Premiere - London

George Clooney reveals his pick to be the next James Bond

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices