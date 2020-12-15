'I'm ugly crying': The German Christmas ad leaving people in tears

Just as we thought SuperValu took the crown for 'Best Christmas Ad 2020', a surprise addition to the lineup has filtered through leaving the internet in tears.

The two-minute ad from German Pharmacy, Doc Morris features a weightlifting grandfather and the story of his all-weather fitness routine.

We see him struggling to lift a large kettlebell out of the house amid the autumn trees and the winter snow, much to the dismay of his neighbours - but it’s worth it and you’ll see why.

With more than 6.5 million views on YouTube, it is been deemed as the “Best Christmas Advertisement this Year” The ad finishes with the slogan written in German: “So that you can take care of what really matters in life”.

"This commercial took me down and made me cry right at my work desk today," one Twitter user wrote.

"I'm ugly crying,” said another.

One even described it as "a master class in emotional storytelling".