Throwing light on the history of the humble candle

As we settle into December, there's something about the ritual of lighting a candle. but it's not just a winter thing. When you consider the Irish candle business is worth around €30 million, our homegrown offerings have cornered a important market. Our fascination with candles can be traced back right back to 5th century BC.

Status symbols

The Romans were the first to make candles, around 500 BC. But they were not in everyday use. Most houses instead used oil lamps. Candles were the status symbols of wealthy Romans, or were given as gifts.

Nero's torches or Roman Candles

When the Great Fire devastated large parts of Rome in AD 64, Emperor Nero blamed the Christians for both causing the inferno and for not helping put it out. Determined to make them into human candles, he rounded them up, and tied them to stakes in the imperial garden, before coating them in pitch and oil and setting them alight, feet – rather than wick – first in order to prolong their suffering.

What's in a candle?

When they weren’t setting light to human fresh, the Romans used tallow (greasy and smelly animal fat, or dripping) to make their candles.

During the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), the Chinese came to use whale blubber for their candles, while in Ancient India cinnamon was boiled to make aromatic candles to be used in temples.

Yellow beeswax candles arrived during the Middle Ages. Although they burned more cleanly than the pungent tallow ones, they were very expensive and were mainly used in church services.

Natasha Rocca Devine's new scented candle “The Secret Garden” with Irish candlemaker La Bougie.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, spermaceti, a purified waxy substance, produced by the sperm whale, was used to produce a superior candle that burned longer, brighter and gave off no offensive smell. Soon, Colza oil (derived from turnip) and also rapeseed oil and stearin came into use as much cheaper substitutes. Some of these candles were used in coalmines before Humphry Davy invented the miner’s safety lamp in 1815.

The manufacture of candles became an industrialized mass market in the mid 19th century. In 1834, Joseph Morgan, a pewterer from Manchester, patented a machine that revolutionised candle making, managing to produce about 1,500 candles per hour. Prices went down and ordinary people could afford candles to light their homes. It enabled them to stay up later on winter evenings rather than go to bed.

From the mid-1850s paraffin wax from Irish bogs was used. Paraffin candles were cheap and of high quality. Island Turf Crafts, and Claddagh Gifts Ireland still produce an Irish Turf Scented Candle.

The candle industry declined when kerosene, and later in the 1880s, electricity was discovered. From that time candles became less of a functional and more of a decorative item that we associate with festivities today.

The Irish tradition

In Ireland as elsewhere, candles have traditionally been an important source of light. As early as 1616, Dublin authorities passed a 'Candlelight Law', that required every fifth house to display a candle within prescribed hours each evening in order to guide the way for passersby. By 1697 this had been replaced by public candle lighting by contract in certain areas of the city.

When the Catholic faith was outlawed by the British, Irish Catholics began lighting candles in their windows and leaving their doors unlocked at Christmas as a sign it was safe for a priest to visit under the cover of darkness. Splinters of wood (‘candle-wood’) from the Irish bogs were used. In his lectures, the physicist and chemist Michael Faraday praised them for providing a "natural" candle that "burns like a candle and gives a very good light indeed".

The world's oldest candle company

Help fill a Christmas stocking with a scented candle. Rathbone's offers combinations of familiar and exotic fragrances like Tea Rose, Oud and Patchouli (€34.95 at Meadows & Byrne).

Rathbones in Dublin, has been "keeping Ireland lit since 1488" when it first began selling tallow candles.

The company was the brainchild of chandler John G. Rathborne, who relocated from Chester, and set up his innovative business on Wynetavern Street.

This was over 150 years before the establishment of the Cire Trudon candle company in Paris – often wrongly claimed to be the oldest producer of candles in the world.

From the 1630s Rathbornes supplied Dublin with candlelight for its streets and churches creating a safer city for its residents and visiting merchants. Candles in lighthouses provided hope and safety from the storms that threatened sailors on the Dublin coastline.

Over the years, the business moved premises regularly. The Company is now based in Blanchardstown, still hand-pouring its candles that produce that unmistakeable soft, wavering, festive glow.

The biggest candles ever

Peace Candle is one of the biggest candles in the world.

The Peace Candle of the World, 50 foot (15m) tall and 18 feet in diameter built in Scappoose, Oregon, in 1971 with an actual wick President Richard Nixon refused to lght, was once believed to be the world’s biggest candle. It still exists, and is strewn with Christmas lights at this time of year. But its since been reallised that a much larger one, a candle 24.38m (80ft) high and 2.59m (8ft 6in) in diameter, had been exhibited at the 1897 Stockholm Exhibition by the firm of Lindahls. In fact, the overall height including its brick base was a whopping 38.7m (127ft).

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, some of the smallest candles are tealights in their thin metal cups. Still others are as small as a thumb nail.

The most unusual candle scents

Although we love our naturally scented candles today, the idea of perfumed candles would have made a medieval peasant choke on his porridge!

The Stinky Candle Company, Clarendon Hills, just outside Chicago, Illinois, offers 59 flavours at $11.99 each, including: *Pizza, *Creme Brulee, *Garlic, *Wet Grass, *Grandma's clean floors, *Grandpa's after shave, *Car exhaust; and, wait for it ...*Body Odour, *Fart and *Vomit.

Why? "There is significant similarity of candle scents in the marketplace" says Stinky. "Our goal is to provide you with a memorable experience, make you smile and capture the world’s finer stenches in life."

Lovely! But not very Christmassy!

Shop local

FieldDay Winter Collection

Some of our own fabulous candle makers today are producing world-class luxury scents.

The scents of Field Day candles “pay homage to the native wildflowers and flora found in Ireland’s great outdoors”. All hand-poured they are “infused with beautiful bespoke fragrances”.

Irish candle compay Max Benjamin's Amalfi Collection.

The dreamy scents of Max Benjamin Scented Candles – their Winter Sale is now on – include Sahara, Inca Sun and Aztec Rain Ester's Aromas’s deliciously sounding Chestnut and Vanilla, Jamaican Café and Walnut, and Christmas Spice Candles are all handmade in Ireland with 100% natural soya.

Luxury candlemaker La Bougie is based in Kinsale, Co. Cork and can boast the iconic fragrance Mission Fig as well as Kaffir Lime and Samphire, and a Cider and Tonka Bean Candle. Its Tuscan Bergamot is a sell out.

Irish home fragrance maker La Bougie's winter gift set contains a Cider & Tonka Bean candle and matching limited edition linen spray, with fragrances of apple, cinnamon and vanilla (€50 at labougie.com).

Anne Rossi Clinic and Beauty offer hand-poured soy blend candles in a wealth of different fragrances. Those who’ve bought them say they “smell amazing”.

Monart Destination Spa has just launched a brand new online shop at www.monart.ie its Life Collection oozes with hand-poured soy candles with the unique scent of Monart, packaged in beautiful gift boxes.

Monart Life Candle

Infused with aromas of fig leaves, blonde wood and parched earth, Adare Manor candles “will spread warmth and decadence throughout your home”.

The mood-lifting scent of lavender, honey and musk in an Interiors Nerd candle “encourages relaxation by bringing the outdoors indoors, creating a Secret Garden of your own”.