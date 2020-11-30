How late will my local Penneys stay open? All the shopping information you need before Christmas 

PENNEYS

For customers hoping to do some Christmas shopping in Penneys, the retailer has announced all of its stores in retail parks and major shopping centres will trade until at least 10pm, with some stores trading as late as midnight.

Two Dublin stores will open for 24 hours from 7am on December 2 and will stay open until closing time the following day. Both Cork stores will trade until 10pm Monday to Saturday, with slightly earlier closing times on Sunday.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

BROWN THOMAS

Brown Thomas is reopening on Tuesday after offering online shopping and click and collect for the past few weeks. Most stores, including the Cork and Limerick branches, will be open from 9am to 9pm, with shorter opening hours at the weekend.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

SMYTHS

Stores reopen at 9am from Tuesday and most will stay open until 10pm. In Cork, the city store will open from 9am to 9pm midweek while the store on Kinsale Road will trade between 9am and 11pm midweek, with earlier closing times for both at the weekend.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

LIFESTYLE SPORTS

Does someone have a jersey at the top of their Christmas list? You can breathe a sigh of relief as sports shops across the country reopen. Lifestyle will be open ntil 9pm in some areas before Christmas.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

MICHAEL GUINEY

Reopening on Tuesday, Michael Guineys wil open from 9.30am to 9pm midweek in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Tralee, Castlebar and Kilkenny.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

EASON

We can finally browse book shops again! Easons is open for all your literary and gifting needs, though they have yet to announce if their opening hours will extend for Christmas.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

DUNNES

While the supermarket has remained open during lockdown, Dunnes will once more be able to sell clothing and homewares from its shops around the country from Tuesday. Dunnes Stores will open from 7am each day and most will trade until 10pm or 11pm. A number of stores around the country will be offering 24-hour shopping hours on Christmas week.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

TESCO

Like Dunnes, Tesco has been able to sell groceries and essential goods but many of its clothing and home products had been taken off the shelves in recent weeks. Some stores will open from 6am until 1am on Christmas week.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

SUPERVALU

SuperValu’s hours coming up to Christmas vary across the country.

Opening hours for local stores can be found here.

LIDL

The middle-aisle is back in Lidl! Christmas decorations, toys, DVDs, books, clothes and gifts will be back in store in the coming weeks. Lidl will open earlier at 7am from between December 17 and 24.

here.

ALDI

Specialbuys are returning to Aldi too. In the coming weeks we will see toys, books, tech and pet goodies pop up in the middle aisles.

here.