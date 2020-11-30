‘Eh, about this moment': Ryan Tubridy address his F-bomb slip

Ryan Tubridy shocked the nation on Friday night when he accidentally dropped the F-bomb while presenting the biggest live TV show of the year, the Late Late Toy Show.
While having a mini-meal with one of the star children on the show, Abbie, the host appeared to use the expletive after a large bottle of Fanta exploded all over him.
Despite the moment quickly going viral, Ryan had been silent on the slip, until now.
Addressing the moment on Instagram, Ryan wrote:
RTÉ made the decision to edit out the moment for the RTÉ Player version of the show, by skipping a few seconds ahead, but that didn't stop his Radio One colleagues leaving a cheeky little gift on his desk this morning.
“A gift from my ‘supportive’ colleagues and ‘friends’ this morning,” Tubs posted to his Instagram Stories, with a video of a 2Litre bottle of Fanta and a printed out photo of his forlorn face staring into the camera.