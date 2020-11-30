‘Eh, about this moment': Ryan Tubridy address his F-bomb slip

Ryan Tubridy shocked the nation on Friday night when he accidentally dropped the F-bomb while presenting the biggest live TV show of the year, the Late Late Toy Show.

While having a mini-meal with one of the star children on the show, Abbie, the host appeared to use the expletive after a large bottle of Fanta exploded all over him.

Despite the moment quickly going viral, Ryan had been silent on the slip, until now.

Ryan addresses F-bomb with Instagram post.

Addressing the moment on Instagram, Ryan wrote:

Yeah so… eh, about this moment…’ ‘I’m just going to stick with Club Orange in from now on. #shoplocal.

RTÉ made the decision to edit out the moment for the RTÉ Player version of the show, by skipping a few seconds ahead, but that didn't stop his Radio One colleagues leaving a cheeky little gift on his desk this morning.

The cheeky gift left on Ryan's RTE Radio One desk this morning.

“A gift from my ‘supportive’ colleagues and ‘friends’ this morning,” Tubs posted to his Instagram Stories, with a video of a 2Litre bottle of Fanta and a printed out photo of his forlorn face staring into the camera.