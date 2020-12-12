Christmas away from home: What the Irish abroad will miss most

For many Irish people living abroad, getting home for Christmas is the light at the end of a year spend away from family and friends.

This year that dream may not be possible for lots of expats. We spoke to some well-known Irish people scattered across the world and asked them what they love and miss about an Irish Christmas.

Amanda Byram, TV presenter, Hove, UK

Being away from home all this year has of course made me more homesick than ever. We take the little things like hugs from our parents and family for granted, until we can't do it as often or at all.

Christmas is such a big celebration in the Byram household, my sister has four children, so it's loud and messy and wonderful all at the same time. I miss Mum's amazing Christmas dinner and the gift- opening around the tree for hours. I miss the truffles and Baileys before breakfast (mums' favourite tradition). I miss the frequent trips to the kitchen to eat more turkey, mince pies and boxes of chocolates. I miss the long lazy lie-ins and the sitting around watching Xmas movies like It's A Wonderful Life and Elf.

Eimear Varian Barry, Content Creator, Surrey, UK

When I go home to Ireland for Christmas, there’s just something different in the air. I’m from Cork but we would spend most of our Christmases in Castlegregory, Co Kerry. I miss the smell of turf, the craic and the atmosphere when you walk into a pub. Everyone dressed up! There’s a special excitement in the air.

Caroline Morahan, Actress and TV Presenter, LA, USA

I think the atmosphere at home is beyond compare. There is a palpable excitement in the air unlike anywhere else - a mischief and merriment that’s uniquely Irish. I relish Christmas morning in my parents' house and all the gorgeous food. It’s also so special the way you randomly bump into people in the lead up in town and take off for a mulled wine when you should be Christmas shopping. Los Angeles is so spread out and sprawling you never run into anyone unscheduled. That spontaneity is missing.

Trish Desiene, Chef, Normandy, France

Some of my best Christmases were during my years in West Cork. Bathing in all the familiar selection box and Christmas carol mini rituals in the build-up, but then doing something completely new on the big day. One year we hired a renovated pub in Ballydehob which was a hoot -and handy for cocktails. Last year we were in a tiny cottage in Schull with no room to cook a turkey AND trimmings, so instead I ordered spanking fresh lobsters from the harbour. We all jammed around the table AND made an unholy mess! I miss the craic, the fun, warmth and generosity of an Irish Christmas, but these past months have been a masterclass in lucky star counting and have made me savour those memories even more. “Ce n’est qu’un au revoir.”

Clodagh McKenna, Chef and Author, Highclere, UK

I am really going to miss my Christmas shop at the English Market in Cork this year. I always go there with my mum and buy Belvelly smoked salmon, spiced beef, and Irish farmhouse cheeses.

Followed by lunch in the farmgate restaurant overlooking the bustle of the market. The atmosphere and banter there is like no other place."

Aisling O’Loughlin, TV Presenter and Journalist, Lorgues, France

I'll miss my parents and their warm welcome in Shannon the most but at least we have WhatsApp video time. I'll also miss the lights on Grafton Street, the craic in the pubs, the banter, the glamour that only the Irish ladies can pull off at Christmas, the hot toddies and spending time with friends and family. I always miss Ireland but it's not good to linger there too long for fear of becoming homesick. This year we’ll stay put in Lorgues. The plan essentially is to eat, drink and be merry. The French are particularly good at long dinners so we're getting plenty of practice in, in the run up to Christmas. We might even buy some of Brad and Angelina's rosé champagne for Christmas day, their chateau is just up the road in Correns so we'd be supporting local. Nic and I will come together on Christmas Day as usual, for the sake of the kids. Christmas day can be particularly tricky for separated parents, but we find the more open hearted we are about things, the better it gets.

You can't be in two places at once, so I'll focus on our French Christmas and toast to home and wish for health and happiness for us all in 2020.