School Daze with Anna Daly:

I went to school in Templeogue in Dublin, both primary and secondary schools were within about a five -minute walk from my house. So yes, I lived in a bubble of localness for about 18 years!

My most vivid memories are of friendships and laughter. I'm sure I should say all those important educational trips or projects or that inspirational teacher but for me, I remember the fun and giddy moments with classmates that still make me smile to this day.

On my first day in secondary school, I remember distinctly being so impressed that people drove to school. I honestly thought they were the coolest people I'd ever laid eyes on. And they drove to different places outside Templeogue for their lunch. That was positively exotic!! They all seemed so tall and overpowering compared to us first years, it was both intimidating and fascinating all at once I remember.

I enjoyed languages and of anything I ever studied in school the mini-company in 4th year made such sense to me. From the profit and loss account to the marketing of our products (we made pokers and flower pots in metalwork!!) it all felt very practical and looking back it was a great way to learn so many subjects.

I hated mechanical drawing and in my later years in school I hated maths, the practical stuff seemed to disappear and the trickier stuff (that I felt I'd never use in the real world!) began and I didn't enjoy that. If I wasn't going to get use from it in the real world, I found it hard to engage with it I'd like to think I engaged with adults and teachers in the same way I engaged with my pals. I'd like to think I was one of those kids who had time for everyone. And showed kindness as often as possible.

If I met my child-self today, I would say: pay more attention! Stand up tall and don't be afraid to speak up if you feel in your gut something isn't right.

Throughout school, I was busy having fun with friends, making plans with classmates and giddy. I knew when to stop the messing though and pay attention. At least most of the time!

My school friends are still my best pals to this day. Then I have school mates that I still talk to and bump into regularly because my parents are still there in the house that I grew up in so I'm often around with my kids visiting the grandparents!

The teacher who influenced me most was a lovely man called Mr Kingston, I believe he's the principal of the school (St. Mac Dara's in Templeogue!) but he was my tutor and French teacher for a time. He was mild-mannered and probably let a few things slide! I liked him and I wanted to do well to give him an easier life sometimes!

I don’t think I could say that my school years influenced my career path. I left school and studied marketing and worked in that area for a time before a career change brought me front of camera. I think the people, the place and the experience all combined influence you as a person though.

I have so much empathy for children who have returned to school and are feeling nervous - both young and older teens. I'd tell them to breathe, take it all in, trust their instincts, keep their options open and make friends and lots of them.

And if they're trying to choose college courses and are absolutely head-wrecked over it all, I would say that what you choose to study might not be the field you'll end up working in (or even passionate about) but study something and decide later what’s next. At least then you've shown dedication to studying something, you have a qualification and that ability to focus will always stand to you. After that, the world is your oyster but any further education will never be a waste of your time.

