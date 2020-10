Known for its commitment to sustainable, fair trade and products dedicated to making the heart sing, Unbound gift shop operates from its premises on Bridge Street in Cork city and ships nationwide from its website unbound.ie.

Knowing the origin of each item that she stocks is imperative to owner, Evanne O’Caoimh. “We really strive to purchase from suppliers we believe in and who we can grow with,” she says. “We love working with creators who have a story. We try, where possible, to stock local or Irish artisans and to source unique suppliers who have interesting designs and concepts that may not be found on the high street.”

Evanne was quick to pivot her business during Lockdown, honing in on the special days and connections missed by so many. “We introduced a ‘Care Package’ gift set that contained special self-care treats. We also noticed an uptake in our greeting card sales as people wanted an additional way to connect with those they couldn’t see in person.”

Sales through the website soared over the last number of months, and the team have continued to add new products and makers to their offering. The experience of sending gifts all over Ireland has been particularly heartwarming for Evanne. “We have been wrapping and sending gifts directly to people from their loved ones and often, even writing the cards and posting them for customers.”

The high point of the last six months for Unbound, says Evanne, is their customer’s support for Irish-made products. “People who come to Unbound are not only supporting a local shop, but also the local Irish and fair-trade suppliers that we stock.”

MUST HAVE

The Sextant print

“I love this print of the Sextant by Cork Artist Corkidoodle Do. For me, this picture symbolises the last few months of change. Cork won’t be the same in 2021 as it was at the turn of this year and some changes have been hard."

bralet by Thought Clothing

“Thought Clothing is a fantastic responsible and sustainable brand which makes bamboo socks, organic cotton shirts and hemp nightwear. I love their bamboo/organic cotton bralet.”

www.unbound.ie