One child's heartwarming letter to President Higgins following death of dog Síoda

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 13:37 PM
Anna O’Donoghue

Over the weekend, Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed the news that one of Michael D's beloved dogs had passed away following a short illness.

Síoda, one of the President's two Bernese mountain dogs, had become incredibly popular with people here and abroad, and following the announcement, tributes from all over the world poured in.

President Higgins and Sioda
President Higgins and Sioda

Twitter saw the tag #NosesforSioda trend and one father shared this letter his eight-year-old son sent to Michael D, offering him his condolences.

Addressed to "Áras an Uachtaráin, Near Dublin Zoo", he wrote: "To President Michael D Higgins, I am sorry to hear about Síoda.

“She was a good girl. I hope you and Bród are okay. I was sad when my cat died so I know that you are too” 

Along with two drawings, he concluded, "Thanks for being a great president."

“That's a great lad you have there Glen. You must be very proud of him,” one commenter said.

"Oh I am indeed (proud). I tell him at every opportunity. He's unreal. His heart is so big I have no idea where he fits all his other insides," the proud father replied.

