The Shape I'm in: 'If you want to have a few treats or a bit of chocolate ... don't feel guilty'

“Even last night I was late coming back from training — we went down to Lahinch for a swim. I would have loved nothing more than to sit down ’til midnight to watch something. But at quarter to 11, I said, ‘OK it’s time to go to bed’,” he says.
“I’m consciously thinking of it being part of a deal,” says the 29-year-old who lives in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, with his fiancée Liz Quinn.
Prioritising rest and recovery is key to his success as a player, but he’s keenly aware that those close to him are also affected. “It’s not tough on me — I’ve got the benefit of going out and playing. It’s probably a bigger sacrifice for your family or your girlfriend — all those people who, for me to be the best version of myself, have to sacrifice a hell of a lot
too. I’m quite conscious of that.”
Liz is the head chef as dinner goes but I’m in charge in the morning with the breakfasts and the coffees, omelettes/ scrambled eggs and salmon.