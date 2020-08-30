The Shape I'm in: 'If you want to have a few treats or a bit of chocolate ... don't feel guilty'

WHEN you’re looking for a competitive edge, details matter. And Munster Rugby’s Andrew Conway knows all too well the value of daily routines off the pitch.

“Even last night I was late coming back from training — we went down to Lahinch for a swim. I would have loved nothing more than to sit down ’til midnight to watch something. But at quarter to 11, I said, ‘OK it’s time to go to bed’,” he says.

“I’m consciously thinking of it being part of a deal,” says the 29-year-old who lives in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, with his fiancée Liz Quinn.

Prioritising rest and recovery is key to his success as a player, but he’s keenly aware that those close to him are also affected. “It’s not tough on me — I’ve got the benefit of going out and playing. It’s probably a bigger sacrifice for your family or your girlfriend — all those people who, for me to be the best version of myself, have to sacrifice a hell of a lot

too. I’m quite conscious of that.”

What shape are you in?

We were all lucky enough to be given gym equipment [during lockdown] from Munster. I went hell for leather for the first three weeks, then after talking to a few lads I figured out ‘OK this is medium to long term so you need to be careful here, not overdo it’. I learned quite quickly and adapted — so if I was nine out of ten for the first three weeks, I took that right back to a six or a seven and got back to enjoying it. We’re now back training as a team.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I think a good rule I stick by is 80:20 — so 80% of the time I’m really conscious of making sure it’s the right thing to do and then 20% of the time if you’re out for dinner getting what you like. If you want to have a few treats or a bit of chocolate the odd time, don’t feel guilty about it.

Liz is the head chef as dinner goes but I’m in charge in the morning with the breakfasts and the coffees, omelettes/ scrambled eggs and salmon.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

My recent guilty pleasure would be having a glass of wine. I would never really have had it at home before — but with lockdown and you’re looking for things to do, I enjoy a glass of red.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’m quite a good sleeper.

Trying to relax and have a bit of a schedule for your sleep [is important] — getting to bed at the right time and not clicking on your phone, and having a cup of night tea. We’ve got a couple of diffusers and candles in the room.

How do you relax?

We’ve got a little British bulldog called Sadie, so we bring her down the river, about two minutes from the house, for a walk. I try and meet the lads for a coffee the odd time. It’s a relatively repetitive world we live in.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I would have been a massive Roy Keane fan growing up. He can’t help himself from being a competitor in every interaction — I reckon he plays up to it a bit.

What’s your favourite smell?

I don’t really have one.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

Another few inches would be good — the lads give me awful grief about my height even though I’m just under 6ft.

When is the last time you cried?

It was bizarre. We played against Exeter in the last game of the European group stages in January 2019. For some reason, after that game, I just broke down. In my own head, I was like I don’t know what’s happening here — that never happens to me. Something was going on — that was a funny one.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’d probably like to be more sociable. As much as I want to be the best rugby player I can be, I also need to be a good friend and so that’s something that I’m working on. I’m a good partner alright — I’d get a medal for that.

Do you pray?

I’m quite spiritual in that I believe in energy. I wouldn’t necessarily pray to a specific god per se.

What would cheer up your day?

Coming home to Liz and my dog Sadie is always great. One of the things that’s key to success in terms of rugby is having a good home life — it’s the key to everything.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

We had a down week recently, so we went down to Kerry. It was amazing. We did Killarney and Dingle and we got the weather for it. Then we went to the Maldives about four or five years ago — it was just a different world.