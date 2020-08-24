School Daze with Sinéad Asple: Planning is key to everything 

My most vivid memory of school is at the end. It was the day I got my Leaving Cert results. I had completely underestimated the how well I could do and was shocked with my results! I remember ringing my parents and hearing how happy they were is a memory I’ll never forget.

I was a very studious child, I really enjoyed studying and learning. I still do! Growing up my Dad worked incredibly hard and I think subconsciously his work ethic rubbed off on me.

I enjoyed figures, maths and chemistry. I also loved Spanish, I loved learning about the culture and life in Spain. Irish was probably the subject I struggled with the most but I think this had more to be do with the advice I was given by my Irish teacher at the time. One minute she was telling me to do pass Irish for my leaving cert and the next she would ask why wasn’t I doing honours. Looking back I wish I had listened to my own instinct and had the confidence to choose what I felt was right.

My school years taught me that preparation and planning is key to everything. I was a very organised student and this still applies to my work, home family and personal life. I have lists for everything, the only difference now is the lists are digital!

I have a handful of friends that I am still very close too. As the years have gone by, we don’t see each other as often as we might like, but when we do, it’s just like we are back at school and nothing has changed.

If I had a chance to speak to my school-age self, I would tell her to believe in herself more and have more confidence in her abilities. I have learned that you are only limited by the thoughts in your head. Anything is possible. If you work hard, you can achieve anything and it’s important to be open to every opportunity that comes your way.

I would also tell myself to take up sport. I was allergic to sports as a child! I have taken up running in the last year and I can see now how important sport is not just for your physical health but more importantly more mental health and resilience.

I have no doubt that my school years influenced my career path. Throughout secondary school I always wanted to train as a Chartered Accountant which is what I did. I trained with PwC in Dublin. I went on to do the Chartered taxation exams and a number of other related diplomas. I think it created a lifelong love of learning and being inquisitive. What I could never have anticipated was giving up that career two years ago to start a technology business, which has brought me into a whole new area of learning.

The idea for my business, SureSitter came about when I my three children were born. I never realised how difficult childcare was until I had my own children.

Like many parents I juggled everything for a few years and it was fine, most of the time. But it only one sick child or my childminder not turning up for work for everything to come tumbling down.

And the more I spoke to my friends the more I could see how common the problem was. I saw friends leaving the city because childcare was so expensive and they needed to be nearer family or in some cases leaving the workforce altogether due to cost. So I decided one day to do something about it.

Throughout my school years, I looked up to teachers like my Spanish teacher Ms McDonald, who instilled a lifelong love of Spain and an appreciation of different cultures in me. It taught me about the power of other female role models. Through my own business journey, meeting other founders who had taken the plunge and started successful businesses gave me the push to leave my career two years ago to follow my dream.

Children are returning to school in the next week after such a long time away. This year might feel different because it’s been so long since they are been in the classroom. I think that it’s important to remember that everyone is in the same boat, everyone feels nervous going back.

My advice for any child feeling nervous or anxious about returning to school would be to talk to your friends, to your family about any concerns and look at September as a new start, a new opportunity to learn.

[url= www.suresitter.com]SureSitter connects parents to local, trusted childcare professionals, from one-off jobs to live-in arrangements.[/url]