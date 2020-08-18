This Much I Know: Camogie star Amy O’Connor

Growing up, all I ever wanted was to become a Cork senior camogie player. Sport was always a huge part of my identity.

I loved sport as a child — it didn’t matter what. Camogie was always my first love though.

I was always a good child and I loved school. I was quiet. I’m still a quiet person. But I’m happy that way. I like to keep to myself.

I always had the desire to have a ‘good job’ when I was younger without knowing exactly what that meant. Going to college was also a huge ambition of mine.

My biggest challenge in life was balancing sport at a high level with completing my degree in Pharmacy at UCC and then a Masters at the Royal College of Surgeons.

My greatest achievements have been going to university and also winning four senior All-Ireland Medals, an All Star, and being the Cork Senior Camogie captain.

I am very disciplined, and I always have been. Discipline is the key to success in my opinion.

The best advice I have ever received is to always be honest with yourself, do your best and never think ‘If only….’

I love learning new things and for that reason I decided to try out something completely new to me. I’m now working with a technology company called Workvivo which is something totally different.

During lockdown, we’ve been able to work completely remotely and I kept training by myself — we are in the middle of club championships now so I am physically in good shape.

In work as it is with sport: 'Discipline is the key to success,' according to Amy O'Connor. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

I don’t have a mentor as such but my boyfriend Danny has been a huge influence in my life. We’ve been together for almost nine years and he always helps to guide me towards the right path. He’s brilliant for advice both on and off the pitch. He is always honest with me, even if sometimes that is hard to take. That is something I really admire about him.

The personality traits I most admire in others are people who are honest, caring, respectful and hardworking.

My biggest flaw, which may also be seen as a positive, is that I am never satisfied.

If money wasn’t an issue, and I didn’t have to earn a living, I’d go and study medicine purely out of interest.

It irritates me when I see people with talent and they don’t use it in the right way. I think ambition is more important than talent.

My biggest attribute is that I work hard in all aspects of my life. It’s something I pride myself on.

My biggest extravagance is the recent purchase of a camper-van with Danny. We’ve been away in it every weekend since the restrictions were lifted. It’s a great way to switch off.

My idea of happiness is my family being happy and healthy, and I love dogs and sport.

My idea of misery is the opposite to my idea of happiness. Sickness and death of the people I love.

My greatest fear is losing anyone I love. I also have a huge fear of snakes.

I do believe in an afterlife. I believe in heaven and that we will all meet our loved ones again someday. I’m glad I believe in heaven. It gives me great hope.

So far life has taught me the importance of kindness and of being a caring and honest person and of never letting anyone feel left out. You will be rewarded for the hard work you put in - and always do your best.

Amy O'Connor recently took part in the 5peaks Week Challenge with Cope Foundation which supports over 2,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across Cork city and county. See cope-foundation.ie