Shape I'm In: Communications consultant and broadcaster Jonathan Healy

“Neven Maguire gave me a couple of cookbooks and I’m working my way through the baking part of them,” he says.
“I did a cooking demonstration with him once and he awoke a bit of a cook, a chef and a baker inside me.”
A multitasker, he runs Cork-based Healy Communications with his wife, Colette, and broadcasts on a regular basis. He was a presenter on Newstalk for seven years before an opportunity to set up his own business presented itself in 2017. “I can’t imagine myself ever going back to being an employee,” says the father of three.
He returns to Newstalk next month to stand in for Pat Kenny. “I refer to broadcasting now as my well-paid hobby. I fill in very badly for other qualified broadcasters.”
Lockdown has been a godsend for my most recent pastime which is walking. I don’t like running so I started walking for Ireland around this time two years ago. I find it cathartic. I live in the countryside north of Blarney, so there are great walks out here. On the good days when I’m taking about 18,000 steps, I know to check the stepper that day; on the days I haven’t done it I leave it in my pocket. Then there’s five-a-side I play badly.
I stopped eating white bread and biscuits two years ago — they were my downfall. I also reduced my portion size. It took me nine months to shift two stone — I went from 14½to 12½st. It was a very boring diet. I’d love to say that I ate goat placenta but I didn’t.
The indulgence, unfortunately, would still be a few pints. Heineken would be my tipple. And a creamy bun — but very few and far between.
I’m a very good sleeper as a rule. At the end of the 10 o’clock news, that’s normally the signal for me to start shuffling upstairs. I watch a bit of TV for five minutes and I’m gone into a deep sleep.
Walking. It’s very simple and straightforward. If I found myself getting anxious at all I would get out and have a walk. If I turn left or right outside my gate we’ve got this 8k ring around our house.
I went to Coláiste Chríost Rí and so did Manchester United player Denis Irwin. He was one of those great sporting heroes we always idolised.
My wife and freshly baked bread.
I’m getting slightly aulder which means there are more wrinkles now when I smile.
Thankfully, it hasn’t been recently. Sometimes when I think of my father and what he has missed, that would catch me. He died aged 54 — I was only 20 at the time. What would have been his first great-grandchild was born recently.
Dishonesty. For me, in work and in life you have to be honest.
I over analyse. But if I’m losing a sense of perspective or if I’m overthinking something my wife would be the first one to point that out and help to reel me back in.
I do.
Hugs from the kids — you’ll always be happy if there’s a hug.
It’s the George Santayana quote: ‘Those who cannot remember history are condemned to repeat it’. It’s particularly relevant in the modern era but also relevant personally because if you forget the mistakes you’ve made you will continue to make them in the future.
Gougane Barra — I always used to go down there with my dad. Now we are bringing the kids there, Jack (12), Matthew (9), and Aoife (6).