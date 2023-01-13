The King’s daughter wants a castle: How Lisa Marie Presley almost bought Mallow Castle

Lisa Marie Presley, US singer and only child of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54. Here we look back at a 2007 article on her plans to buy Mallow Castle
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 06:00
Sean O’Riordan

A celebrity hunting for a new home in Ireland is set to have her potential neighbours all shook up.

The Irish Examiner has learnt Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, 38, and a number of her friends have viewed the historic Mallow Castle, which is on sale for €10 million. They also visited a nearby stud farm with the same asking price in the past few days.

North Cork has become a mecca for celebrities seeking the quiet life. Ironically, Lisa Marie’s former husband, pop prince Michael Jackson, spent several weeks just down the road at Blackwater Castle in Castletownroche, which he used as a base last June for mansion-hunting forays.

The four-times married Lisa Marie, whose previous husbands include the actor Nicolas Cage, visited Waterloo Stud Farm, a 60-acre site with an indoor jumping arena, which is near the racecourse in Mallow.

She also went to Clonmel where she looked over the famous Knocklofty House, formerly owned by Lord Donoughmore, which has an asking price of €20 million, and the nearby Marfield House.

Lisa Marie, Elvis and Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s only child, inherited the King’s multi-million dollar estate eight years ago. In August 2005 she sold 85% of the estate’s business holdings to CKX, Inc, excluding Graceland itself and the property within it.

On January 22 last year, Presley married her guitarist and music producer, Michael Lockwood, in Kyoto, Japan. She met Lockwood through her first husband, Danny Keough, and Keough served as best man at the couple’s wedding.

Lockwood didn’t come with her on the house-hunting trip, but she was accompanied by a number of German friends.

Liam Lynch, managing director of auctioneers Lynch & Company, confirmed he took Lisa Marie to see a number of sites, but declined to say what her intentions are.

Mr Lynch is no stranger to dealing with celebrities. In 1999 he sold the former home of Ireland’s first president, Douglas Hyde, to dancer Michael Flatley for £3 million. Since then Flatley has invested more than €30 million in Castlehyde House near Fermoy.

This article was first published in January 2007. Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023 aged 53.

