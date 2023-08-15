It's still summer break — here are some great ways to make the most of it

The school holidays are nearly at an end, with only two weeks left until summer is over. This means there isn’t much time for families to enjoy quality time together.

According to research conducted on behalf of Fáilte Ireland, 89% of parents believe that day trips are great for families, helping to keep children active and entertained and creating lifelong memories for everyone in the process. They are even more beneficial for working parents, with 43% reporting that they typically feel more relaxed and refreshed afterwards.

All of these reasons could explain why 81% of parents said that they are always looking for inspiration on new things to do on family days out. To help with this, we’ve asked parenting expert, Sheila O’Malley, for advice, and we’ve compiled a list of family-friendly activities to enjoy here in Munster.

O’Malley’s biggest tip is to keep things simple. “If you compare yourself with people on social media, it’s easy to think that you have to bring the kids to visit the shiniest new attractions every weekend,” she says. “But this can be stressful and often by the time you arrive at your destination, voices have been raised and everyone is already tired out by the effort involved.” Taking the pressure off helps everyone.

“All children want is to spend time with their parents,” says O’Malley. “That’s what makes them feel loved, valued, and secure. You don’t have to spend hundreds on tickets for the latest Taylor Swift concert to achieve this. You can do it by spending an afternoon in the local park, making sandcastles on the beach, or kicking a ball around the back garden. Everyone will be calmer and happier as a result.” With this in mind, here are some places we can visit right here on our doorstep.

Alpaca Walk, West Cork

We’ll start in Union Hall in Cork where Alpaca West Cork offers families the opportunity to go on a scenic walk by the sea in the company of furry, friendly alpacas.

There are three options to choose from. One is a 30-minute meet and greet where visitors get to pet an alpaca, feed it, lead it around the farmyard, and take pictures. Another involves feeding and petting it before taking it on a stroll along the coast. And the third includes all of the above as well as a beach walk and a wool-making workshop during which you learn all about alpaca wool and even get to spin some for yourself.

Sheena and Kurt ofThe Ewe Experience, Ireland's Eden, Glengarriff, West Cork, Ireland

The Ewe Experience and Sculpture Garden near Glengarriff promises an equally quirky day out. These four interlinked gardens feature ferns, cascading waterfalls, and lush woodlands. As you follow the one-kilometre-long trail through these gardens, you’ll discover sculptures and works of art as well as hidden nooks where you can play outdoor chess and solitaire or even create your own natural sculptures from sticks and stones.

In Waterford, the Greenway is ideal for families who want to spend the day exploring.

In Waterford, the Greenway is ideal for families who want to spend the day exploring. Its 46-kilometre route runs along an old railway line from Waterford City to Dungarvan, following the River Suir and weaving through the Comeragh Mountains. Families can walk or cycle, stopping to enjoy views of Dungarvan Bay, stone bridges, viaducts, and the Ballyvoyle Tunnel along the way.

Families who like competitive games can try their hand at road bowling. Lessons in this one-of-a-kind sport are offered by the experienced tutors of Copper Coast Road Bowling in Fenor, County Waterford. Over the course of a couple of hours, they will tell you the history of this sport and introduce you to its terminology, rules, and most common throwing styles before taking you out for a game on a quiet backroad.

Hazel Mountain Chocolate: Irish Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Makers

In Clare, you can make like Willy Wonka by visiting the Hazel Mountain Chocolate Factory and Shop. Located in Bellharbour, it’s open to the public all year round, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how chocolate is made. After touring the factory, you can take a wander through the shop to choose a treat from a range of hand-crafted milk, dark and vegan chocolate creations.

The Tipperary Heritage Way Walk offers a great day out in the Premier County. The six-kilometre stretch from the town of Golden to the Rock of Cashel is particularly attractive and will take you along riverbanks, open countryside, and farmland as well as past archaeological and historical sites. It’s an easy walk that will suit everyone.

However, if it rains while you’re out walking and you need to escape indoors, you may need to have a plan B. If your walk is called off due to the weather, the Lár na Páirce Museum in Thurles offers a great back-up plan. It tells the story of Gaelic games and the GAA — and is sure to enthrall anyone with an interest in sport.

Country Limerick has exciting offerings of its own, with plenty of options for indoor and outdoor activities. When the sun shines, your family can discover the Ballyhoura Way. This 90-kilometre-long route passes through mountains, pasturelands, and forests and is suitable for both walkers and cyclists. Keep an eye out for signs for the apple farm, donkey sanctuary, and falconry centre as you may want to visit them too.

A visit to the International Rugby Experience is a fantastic way to spend a rainy day in Limerick. This interactive attraction is split into six different zones, each devoted to different aspects of the game. There’s even a section where families can compete against each other in the key skills of kicking, ball handling, and running.

If you’re in Kerry, it’s always worth spending a day in Killarney National Park. With its 10,000 hectares of lakes, mountains, and woodlands, there’s something here for everyone. Your family might like to climb Ireland’s highest mountain range. Perhaps they would prefer to relax by taking a boat trip on the lakes or cycling through the woods. Or maybe their activity of choice would be to visit the Victorian Muckross House with its manicured gardens and traditional farm which recreates rural life in Kerry in the 1930s.

For something entirely off the beaten track, you could set sail for the Great Blasket Island off the coast of the Dingle Peninsula. Ferries operate from Dunquin Pier, Ventry Pier, and Dingle Marina during the summer, bringing visitors to an island renowned for its deserted village, its golden beach which is home to a colony of grey seals and its walks that offer stunning views of the surrounding islands and the mainland. The Office of Public Works even offers free history tours of the village. Bring a picnic and you’ll have all the components for a perfect day out.

Fáilte Ireland’s research found that a day at the beach was the most popular outdoor summer activity for families. It’s easy to understand why. Throw swimming togs, towels, a change of clothes, buckets and spades, suncream, sandwiches, and some money for ice cream into a bag and you’re all set for a cheap family outing. Add in the fact that we’ve got some of the world’s best beaches. From Kilkee Beach in Clare, Derrynane Beach in Kerry, and Barleycove Beach in Cork to Annestown Beach in Waterford, we’re spoiled for choice when the sun shines.

“How do you spell love,” asks O’Malley. “I think it has four letters and starts with a T. It’s TIME and with two weeks remaining of the holidays, there’s plenty of opportunity for you to spend it with your kids. Make the most of summer by enjoying simple activities together. It will make them feel loved and will strengthen your bond as a family.”