Dr Phil Kieran: How to treat a child bitten by a mosquito

We’re travelling to Spain at the end of the month with our two children, aged 11 and 13. The last time we went to Spain, both had bad reactions to mosquito bites, which took weeks to heal fully. What treatment would you recommend?

Insect bites can ruin a holiday, particularly if you get a bad allergic reaction to them or they become infected.

Unfortunately, unless you’re going to be on top of a mountain in Spain, biting insects will be present.

Given your children got very painful bites the last time they were in Spain, they will likely get bitten again unless you take preventative steps.

Mosquito avoidance is crucial. Not only are the bites annoying, but mosquitos carry disease.

The most well-known of these is malaria, which is not an issue in Spain, but other mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus and dengue fever, can be serious and are present in Europe.

To reduce your risk of getting insect bites, the first line of defence is creating a barrier between the mosquitos and the skin. This means wearing long sleeves and trousers, particularly at dawn and dusk, as this is when some varieties of mosquito are most active.

The second line of defence is insect repellent. I recommend using one with 50% DEET.

This is a chemical that repels insects and is relatively long-lasting.

There are non-synthetic alternatives that can sometimes work, but you need to reapply them much more frequently (this may be difficult with an 11- and 13-year-old).

You may also need to reapply the repellent frequently if in and out of the water or taking clothes on and off.

Bring some antihistamines and treat the bites as soon as the itching starts.

A lot of the damage with insect bites is the allergic-type response the body mounts. Antihistamines can reduce this dramatically.

Another treatment to consider is a device that delivers a tiny electric shock to the bite.

In some trials, it has been shown to reduce itching. If you aren’t actively scratching the bite, the risk of infection and spreading is much lower.

Skin bites can also become infected. If the itch is replaced by pain, the redness surrounding the bite continues to grow and you start to feel unwell, seek medical attention.

Cellulitis is an infection in the skin which can get pretty nasty if left unchecked.

The main advice is that prevention is better than cure.

So keep windows closed at night (or netted), get the insect repellent on (and top up as recommended) and, where possible, cover up the skin.